1998-2002 Honda Accord: Common Problems And The Potential Cost Of Repairs
It's not earth-shattering news to announce that most Hondas sell well because they're incredibly reliable vehicles. They're inexpensive to drive, maintain, and repair, and it's been that way for decades. However, that doesn't mean that every Honda you'll ever buy will be entirely free of problems. There are still common issues to look out for, as with any car. The Honda badge on the grille may indicate that you're getting a solid car, but it's still subject to the basic laws of decay.
One of the best Honda Accord generations is the sixth generation, made from the 1998 model year to the 2002 model year. It was received with almost universal praise, continuing to bolster the Accord's strong reputation. A review from Edmunds called it "the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured," and Kelley Blue Book gave it incredibly high marks in nearly every category. It might not have a lot of personality, but it was so incredibly proficient in its field that it's impossible to ignore. However, there are a couple of common problems with the sixth-gen Accord.
The sixth-generation Honda Accord had a finicky transmission
Any mention of this generation of Accord within certain circles will likely be met with a chorus of people lambasting its automatic transmission. Some of the automatics weren't always up to snuff and were prone to premature failure. If you're in the market for an Accord of this particular vintage and you come across one with a bad automatic transmission that doesn't shift properly, then it might be worth your time, money, and sanity to avoid it altogether.
According to some user reviews and certain parts websites, Honda might still be able to cut you some slack and lessen the financial burden should you go the dealership route of trying to fix the issue. However, anyone who's ever worked with a car dealership service center in the past knows that it can be more painful than its worth.
If you decide to fix it yourself and outright swap the transmission, eBay and junkyards are going to be your friends. The car is too old for parts to reliably be found at Honda parts dealers, and more budget-oriented sites like RockAuto don't typically carry the entire transmission. Buying it online, you can expect to see prices between $600 and $1,000. Occasionally, that price can jump to between $1,500 and $2,000 depending on the seller. Undertaking a full transmission swap yourself is a labor-intensive process, of course, and working with an auto shop will bump the cost up substantially.
Valves get clogged and the paint chips frequently
The EGR valve (or exhaust gas recirculation valve) is another potential problem spot on sixth-gen Accords. The valves tend to get clogged up, and that can throw check engine lights and generally cause the engine to operate less efficiently. This issue is seen on both V6 and inline-four models. If you want to replace the entire valve, expect to pay between $78 and $125 for the part from a site like RockAuto. From a Honda parts dealer, it will be more expensive at around $230. You can also attempt to clean out the clog yourself.
Sixth-generation Accords also tend to have paint issues, with chipping and fading being common for the factory coat. If you want your car to look shiny and new, then you can contract a local paint shop to re-spray the car, but it will likely cost well north of $2,000. You could also opt to get it wrapped in vinyl if you're going for a "Fast and Furious" car look. Otherwise, the paint might just be something you have to live with, as the actual worth of the car is more than likely less than the cost to get it remedied.
The motor mounts often fail
If you're on the prowl to buy a vintage Honda Accord, motor mounts are going to be something you need to be aware of. Motor mounts can fail on any older car, but it's become a well-known problem among the sixth-gen Accord crowd. Fortunately, motor mounts aren't too expensive if you know where to look. You can expect to pay around $25-30 for each mount if you order through a site like RockAuto. Ordering motor mounts through Honda, on the other hand, is much more expensive, with mounts costing north of $300 depending on the parts dealer.
Taking all of these things into consideration, the sixth-generation Accord isn't that egregiously expensive to maintain, provided you find one with a sorted out transmission. Clogged EGR valves and fading paint are often just the consequences of wear, tear, and age. If you don't decide to do the work yourself, going to an independent mechanic shop outside of a dealership might be your best bet. Labor and parts prices when going the dealership route will be dependent on where you live and may vary wildly. That is, if you can find a Honda dealer that's willing to work on a 25 year old Accord in the first place.