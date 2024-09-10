1998-2002 Honda Accord: Common Problems And The Potential Cost Of Repairs

Any mention of this generation of Accord within certain circles will likely be met with a chorus of people lambasting its automatic transmission. Some of the automatics weren't always up to snuff and were prone to premature failure. If you're in the market for an Accord of this particular vintage and you come across one with a bad automatic transmission that doesn't shift properly, then it might be worth your time, money, and sanity to avoid it altogether.

According to some user reviews and certain parts websites, Honda might still be able to cut you some slack and lessen the financial burden should you go the dealership route of trying to fix the issue. However, anyone who's ever worked with a car dealership service center in the past knows that it can be more painful than its worth.

If you decide to fix it yourself and outright swap the transmission, eBay and junkyards are going to be your friends. The car is too old for parts to reliably be found at Honda parts dealers, and more budget-oriented sites like RockAuto don't typically carry the entire transmission. Buying it online, you can expect to see prices between $600 and $1,000. Occasionally, that price can jump to between $1,500 and $2,000 depending on the seller. Undertaking a full transmission swap yourself is a labor-intensive process, of course, and working with an auto shop will bump the cost up substantially.

