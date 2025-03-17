4 Reasons Your USB-C To HDMI Isn't Working

One of the main requirements to mirror a smaller screen device like a laptop to a larger screen device like a TV is that the USB-C on the host device should support DP Alt Mode, aka DisplayPort alternate mode. It is responsible for the transfer of video signals from the host device to the output device. While the USB-C port available in most modern devices like laptops is compatible with the DP Alt Mode, some older and budget laptops lack compatibility. The USB-C port available on such devices can only be used to transfer data or to charge the device.

If you're using a device that doesn't support DP Alt Mode, you won't be able to mirror the host device screen on the larger device, as the host device will be unable to transmit the video signals. Unfortunately, there isn't any standard way to check if your device's USB port supports DP Alt Mode. You need to go through the technical specification book that came with your device or visit the manufacturer's website.

If you find that your device's USB-C port is compatible with DP Alt Mode, but the USB-C to HDMI cable is still not recognized, then it indicates that there's an issue with the cable itself. To confirm this, you need to use the cable with any other device and test all the components of the cable, including the USB-C and HDMI adapter, individually. If the cable isn't working on the other device as well, then it's time for you to purchase a new USB-C to HDMI cable.

