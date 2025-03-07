6 Of The Best 32-Inch TVs For Small Spaces

It seems like TVs just keep getting bigger and bigger, but not everyone needs a 95-inch monster LED that fills an entire wall. Sometimes, you just want something a little smaller that you can watch in a bedroom, kitchen, home gym, or other smaller spaces. Choosing the right size TV is dependent on a number of different factors. The size of the room you're putting it in, the amount of mounting space available, the distance between where you plan to put the TV and where you'll be sitting when you watch it, and your own personal preferences can all play a role in making a decision.

That said, 32-inch TVs are a great size for smaller spaces. They're just big enough that you can clearly make out all the details of what's happening on-screen if you aren't too far away without being so large as to be obtrusive. The trouble is that there aren't a whole heck of a lot of new 32-inch TVs out there anymore. The smallest size available on several major models starts somewhere in the 40-inch to 50-inch range and many of the 32-inch TVs that you'll currently find offer poor resolution and lackluster image quality.

I've been professionally reviewing digital displays for more than five years, and I've found that one of the best ways to find the best model for your needs is to take a look at the most popular options from the biggest brands and compare specs, reviews, and pricing.

