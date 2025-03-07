6 Of The Best 32-Inch TVs For Small Spaces
It seems like TVs just keep getting bigger and bigger, but not everyone needs a 95-inch monster LED that fills an entire wall. Sometimes, you just want something a little smaller that you can watch in a bedroom, kitchen, home gym, or other smaller spaces. Choosing the right size TV is dependent on a number of different factors. The size of the room you're putting it in, the amount of mounting space available, the distance between where you plan to put the TV and where you'll be sitting when you watch it, and your own personal preferences can all play a role in making a decision.
That said, 32-inch TVs are a great size for smaller spaces. They're just big enough that you can clearly make out all the details of what's happening on-screen if you aren't too far away without being so large as to be obtrusive. The trouble is that there aren't a whole heck of a lot of new 32-inch TVs out there anymore. The smallest size available on several major models starts somewhere in the 40-inch to 50-inch range and many of the 32-inch TVs that you'll currently find offer poor resolution and lackluster image quality.
I've been professionally reviewing digital displays for more than five years, and I've found that one of the best ways to find the best model for your needs is to take a look at the most popular options from the biggest brands and compare specs, reviews, and pricing.
Samsung Q60D
If you're looking for one of the best 32-inch TVs that money can buy, then one of the first options that you might want to consider is the Samsung Q60D. This TV is a little more on the expensive side, with an MSRP of $497.99, but that price tag is reasonable when you consider the quality of what you're getting. Samsung is renowned for its superior image quality, and that reputation is completely earned. I can always pick out the Samsung models on the TV display wall of any electronics store from image quality alone and the Q60D is no different.
In terms of raw specs, it's a 4K resolution screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. That's already a lot better than what most 32-inch TVs have to offer, but it's the extra features that really set the Q60D apart. This TV has 4K upscaling, powered by its Quantum Processor Lite 4K chipset. Its display is a Quantum Dot LED (QLED), which essentially means that it's brighter, has more vibrant colors, and offers more contrast between whites and darks than a standard LED. Throw in Quantum HDR compatibility and improved motion clarity via Samsung's Motion Xcelerator, and you'll start to see why this TV is so popular.
It has a 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon with nearly 900 reviews. "I have a couple of other Samsung TVs, but this is my first QLED," wrote one reviewer. "There is a noticeable difference in the color and contrast, blacks appear much better. It is no OLED, but is half the cost." Overuse of the word "quantum" aside, I've often found that QLEDs like this strike a fantastic balance between superior image quality and moderate affordability.
Vizio 32 VFD32M
Vizio is known as something of an intermediate value brand, with quality and price both sitting somewhere in between the highest quality brands and the low-tier, budget options. But if you're looking for a good 32-inch TV to put in a smaller space, then the Vizio 32-inch VFD32M is one of the better options that you're likely to come across.
This model is a 1080p smart LED TV with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 10ms or less response time. It has a full-array backlight and DTS Virtual-X sound. In terms of connectivity, it has 2 HDMI 1.4 inputs, dual-band WiFi 5, and Bluetooth. It also has ARC and Digital Audio Outputs if you'd like to connect any kind of sound bar. Otherwise, you can use the two built-in 8W speakers.
The VFD32M has an average score of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, where you can currently get it for just $159.99. "Extremely vibrant display, I was actually shocked for a TV this cheap," said one reviewer. "It unfortunately does have a bit of lag, as most lower-end smart TVs do, and might open things slower than you want. But the audio and build quality, paired with the display, make this a very good bang for the buck." I don't think this TV is going to blow anyone away with its image quality, but it's a big step up from many of the 720p TVs that populate a similar space, and it makes a solid option for anyone who's looking to get something decent yet affordable.
Roku Select Series HD/FHD
Roku is widely known as one of the best streaming platforms on the market. I've personally used several Roku devices and have always been happy with the company's simple and easy-to-use interface. There are a lot of brands that make Roku-powered TVs, but the company also makes some pretty solid TVs all its own. One that you might want to consider when looking for 32-inch TVs is the Roku Select Series HD/FHD.
Like the Vizio, this is another middle-budget 1080P smart TV. It has a direct-lit LED panel, Dolby Audio, 2.1 wireless stereo compatibility, and dual-band WiFi connectivity. It has two standard HDMI and one HDMI eARC input, as well as an optical output. The TV also comes with a Roku remote that has voice control. This model has a 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, with customers praising its ease of setup, picture quality, basic functionality, and value.
It's easy to see why people like it, too. With a quality picture, a top-tier operating system, and a price tag of just $152.33 -– this TV is an easy one to recommend to budget-conscious buyers. "We recently switched to Roku for our streaming because after 3 fire sticks, we weren't going to waste the money on another," one reviewer said. "We liked the speed and User friendly navigation of Roku, and thought we would try the TV. Glad we did. We will be replacing our living room TV and plan to get another Roku."
Hisense A4 Series
Hisense has TVs in both the low and midrange price points. Its TVs are often popular as they're known for having an excellent price-to-performance ratio. The Hisense A4 series includes a 32-inch LED TV that fits that area of the market nicely–though you have to make sure you get the right one.
It's fairly common for smart TV manufacturers to make multiple versions of the same hardware that come with different platforms. You can get the 32-inch Hisense A4 with Google, Roku, Vidaa, or Android OS. But what's less common is that there are both 720p and 1080p versions of the TV, so you'll want to make sure to pick out the higher resolution option if you want sharper image quality. This TV has a 60Hz refresh rate and has a full-array LED backlight. It also has DTS Virtual:X sound and 120 Motion Rate, and depending on the included OS, it may come with a voice-controlled remote.
The 1080p Android version has a 3.9 out of 5 on Amazon, with reviewers stating that it has good picture quality but is less impressive in terms of sound quality and the responsiveness of the Android OS. This might not be the best TV on this list in terms of specs or price, but being available with a few of the less common interface options makes it a solid all-around choice for someone who wants a specific OS that isn't available from one of the other brands. I've also seen Hisense TVs frequently get major discounts during holiday sales like Memorial Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
TCL Class S3
TCL is another brand like Hisense that offers TVs at both low and midrange price points while putting a major emphasis on providing value. I've owned two of these TVs, and while they're not exactly top-of-the-line, it's hard to argue against the value of their picture and performance when you look at their price tags.
The 32-inch Class S3 is available in three OS variants: Roku, Google, and Fire TV. It's a 1080p direct LED-backlit display with three HDMI ports, an ARC port, dual-band WiFi, and USB input. TCL claims that all of its Class S3 TVs are controllable via Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homekit, though in my experience, smart assistant controls (other than those of the native OS) are usually achieved via separately downloaded apps that don't always work as well as TVs that are controlled through their native software. These TVs also have a Game Mode that lowers latency.
The Amazon scores for all three versions of the 32-inch Class S3 range from 4.2-4.4 out of five stars, signaling that the quality is moderately consistent across platforms. "The picture is crystal clear and vibrant. Set up is easy. It's the perfect size for the bedroom," said one reviewer. "The feet were a little bit of a pain for me to get on, but not enough for me to deduct a star. The price beats all others I was considering." This score range feels approximate to my experience with the brand as well. You can find the various versions of this TV in the $140-$200 range most of the time. This places them in the lower midrange in terms of price, though TCL is another brand that you will regularly see its products go on sale during holidays and events.
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Just like Roku, Amazon also has its own brand of TVs that are powered by its Fire operating system. Amazon Fire TVs tend to be a little slower and suffer from a bit more bloatware than Roku, in my experience, but they can make an excellent addition to a household that already uses Amazon's Echo speakers or other smart devices since you can seamlessly integrate them into your smart ecosystem.
Unfortunately, most of the newer generations of Fire TVs don't have models smaller than 43 inches, but the company still sells one 32-inch model as part of its 2-Series, which was considered one of the best budget TVs from 2023. This is a 720p TV, which makes it the lowest resolution to be featured on this list. This means that the lines won't be as sharp as the 1080p models. The TV does support HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. It has two HDMI 1.4 inputs and an HDMI ARC port. It also has WiFi 5 and ethernet connectivity options.
The 32-inch Amazon Fire 2-Series has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews. Many have praised its picture quality, ease of setup, sound quality, and value while being more critical of its responsiveness and overall functionality. At $149.99, this is one of the cheapest TVs on this list, but not by a wide enough margin that it would be my first choice — especially at 720p resolution. I would only recommend this TV over the others featured thus far if you can get it at a significant discount and if you're already invested in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem.
Our methodology
I've been professionally reviewing digital displays for more than five years. This has given me insight into how they work and what most buyers are looking for when choosing one for their home or business. In making this list, I started by taking a look at the 32-inch televisions that are currently available from some of the most popular brands. This was a relatively short list from the start, as there are very few 32-inch TVs currently being made. In fact, many of the 32-inch displays that appear under searches are actually computer monitors or televisions that are designed to function as business displays rather than home TVs.
From the TVs I could find, I started by selecting the highest resolution options available. I then took a look at their specifications and the reviews that they received from customers on Amazon. In addition to ensuring that they had adequate smart capabilities and decent picture quality, I also attempted to provide a range of premium, mid-range, and budget-class products so that there would be options for people in as many price ranges as possible.