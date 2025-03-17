10 Of The Rarest Porsche 911s Ever Made

In the six decades since Porsche introduced the 911 the German automaker has produced more than 1.2 million examples of this signature vehicle. This is a testament to this revered sports car's staying power and lends credence to the argument that the Porsche 911 is one of the best German cars in automotive history.

Advertisement

While it could also be said that every 911 is special in its own way, if the definition of special is tied to rarity, then some 911s are clearly more notable than others. Of the million-plus 911s Porsche has built over the past 62 years, there are instances where just a single version was created. Along with one-offs, Porsche has produced short runs of 15 or 20 remarkable 911s that often become coveted collector items, trading hands for values in the millions of dollars.

Often the product of Porsche's bespoke Sonderwunsch and Exclusive divisions, these are the kind of exceptional variants that leave enthusiasts salivating. Today, we'll be focused on cars built by Porsche, so aftermarket racing firms or customization houses don't count. From as far back as 1967 up to the current 911 generation, these rare beasts are not necessarily the last word in rarity, but each one definitely qualifies as special. Here are the rarest Porsche 911s.

Advertisement