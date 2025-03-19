10 Of The Greatest Spy Movie Cars Not From James Bond Films

Spy cars from James Bond movies are the most unique of all spy-movie vehicles. Not only do the best James Bond cars ooze class, but they are kitted out with some of the most ingenious gadgets you'll see in film, some of which even became real technology. Thankfully, other espionage movies haven't really tried to copy this gadget-laden style. Nothing would be worse than a bunch of second-rate 007 rip-offs on the silver screen — unless, of course, we're talking about parodies. In which case, bring on the hilarity.

Advertisement

Spy movies feature cars of all shapes and sizes, from unassuming sedans to luxurious speed demons. More realistic espionage thrillers often stay grounded in their choices, but when it comes to pure fantasy, there have been many drool-worthy cars to obsess over. Spy movies are the perfect platform for these cars to show off their capabilities, whether outrunning assassins or pulling off impossible maneuvers.

We've also had the privilege of some incredible car chases. And these don't necessarily always need to feature something like Bond's Aston Martin; some of the best chases feature cars you would never even think of placing in the genre. Yet, with the right crew, some spy movies have taken entertainment to the extremes, even when turning everyday cars into adrenaline-fueled icons. Therefore, even the most unexpected vehicles can become legendary. Here are a few of the best non-Bond spy cars to feature in film.

Advertisement