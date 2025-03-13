Mercedes Just Got Serious About Mainstream EVs

The Mercedes-Benz CLA just got a major overhaul for the 2026 model year. It's not just a facelift and some more features, either: Mercedes went and made the new CLA entirely electric, with some impressive specs to boot. This has the potential to be a big deal for Mercedes not just in sales, but in its efforts in the EV space.

The gas-powered CLA from yesteryear was an entry-level 'Benz, with mainstream appeal for anyone wanting to get in on the ground floor of German luxury cars. Now that Mercedes has decided to make that ground floor an EV, it could be seen as a serious shot towards Tesla, BMW, and other titans in the electrified space.

The current stable of Mercedes EVs fall under its EQ naming convention, which has traditionally been treated almost as a separate brand entirely. Like the new G 580 electric G-Wagon–but for a far broader audience–the only hint of differentiated branding with the EV CLA is the "with EQ technology" suffix. It's a definitive move towards mainstreaming EV tech, and a surprising turn of events to be sure.

