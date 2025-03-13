Mercedes Just Got Serious About Mainstream EVs
The Mercedes-Benz CLA just got a major overhaul for the 2026 model year. It's not just a facelift and some more features, either: Mercedes went and made the new CLA entirely electric, with some impressive specs to boot. This has the potential to be a big deal for Mercedes not just in sales, but in its efforts in the EV space.
The gas-powered CLA from yesteryear was an entry-level 'Benz, with mainstream appeal for anyone wanting to get in on the ground floor of German luxury cars. Now that Mercedes has decided to make that ground floor an EV, it could be seen as a serious shot towards Tesla, BMW, and other titans in the electrified space.
The current stable of Mercedes EVs fall under its EQ naming convention, which has traditionally been treated almost as a separate brand entirely. Like the new G 580 electric G-Wagon–but for a far broader audience–the only hint of differentiated branding with the EV CLA is the "with EQ technology" suffix. It's a definitive move towards mainstreaming EV tech, and a surprising turn of events to be sure.
An entry level range monster
Spec-wise, the EV CLA is no slouch at all. At launch, it will come in two flavors, the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350 4MATIC. The rear-wheel drive single motor CLA 250+ base model will have 268 horsepower and boast a maximum range of 792 kilometers (492 miles) on the WLTP standard. The all-wheel drive dual-motor CLA 350 4MATIC will throw down 349 horsepower and have a maximum range of 771 kilometers (479 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
Those numbers are seriously impressive for what will likely be an entry-level luxury EV. As of now, the longest range EV Mercedes on the market, the EQS 450+ sedan, has a WLTP range of 510 miles (or 390 miles on the tougher EPA test cycle) but a sticker price starting at $104,400 (plus destination). In comparison, the BMW i4 EV has a maximum range of 310 miles on the WLTP cycle (or 318 miles on the EPA's cycle), but starts at $57,900 (plus destination).
Right out of the gate, the CLA has the potential to be not only one of the best Mercedes EVs on the market, but one of the best German EVs period, if all of those range numbers pass the muster of the EPA's testing. While few would argue that the Model 3 should be considered a luxury car, no conversation about EVs is complete without at least a mention of tesla. The Model 3 has a maximum range of 363 miles (EPA), and goes without the creature comforts and tech-forward cabin one would expect from a contemporary Mercedes. In this case, that includes an optional MBUX Superscreen first to run the automaker's MB.OS and fourth-gen, smartphone-inspired MBUX.
A serious move from a serious company
If that wasn't enough to tilt the scales in favor of the EV 'Benz, Mercedes also announced that it will soon reveal a hybrid CLA that utilizes an electric motor and 1.5-liter gas engine. Exact specs of the hybrid model haven't been announced yet, though Mercedes says it will have some degree of electric-only range. The duality of drivetrains probably means you'd be correct in seeing this as a serious push by Mercedes to ensure the CLA appeals to the biggest audience possible (provided, of course, that audience wants an entry-level German luxury sedan).
Unlike a lot of other model updates that consist of a facelift, a few bells and whistles, and more of the same, the CLA's glow-up and electrification shouldn't be ignored if all goes to plan in Stuttgart. Compared to other mainstream EV brands (cough Tesla), it's undoubtedly a serious move from a serious company towards the serious goal of widespread electrification. Prices haven't been announced yet, but given the CLA badging — the outgoing model started at just over $43k — it probably won't be at the top of the price range.
For comparison, the least expensive current Mercedes EV, the EQB, starts at $53,050. Anything within that ballpark is well within punching distance of the $44,990 Tesla Model Y. An exact launch date hasn't been set, but Mercedes says the 2026 CLA 250+ will be at U.S. dealerships later in the year, and then things will really get interesting.