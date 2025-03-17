GR86 Vs. GR Corolla: What's The Difference Between These Sporty Toyotas?

The Toyota GR86 and GR Corolla: Is there much difference between these two sports cars? Well, the GR86 is a two-door, four-seat sports car. The GR Corolla is a four-door hatchback with seating for five. So, that's sorted, right? Not so fast. Both cars are performance-oriented, but each of these Toyota GR vehicles has a unique approach to performance and appeal. In Toyota nomenclature, GR stands for Gazoo Racing, and these days it essentially serves as Toyota's sub-brand for performance cars. If TRD is Toyota's performance upgrade for trucks and SUVs, then GR is their moniker for anything sporty.

Under the GR umbrella, there are currently three cars available for purchase. The first is the GR Supra, which many people just call it the Supra, and it sits at the top of the ladder — the Supra is the most powerful GR car in Toyota's lineup. Below it are the GR86 and the GR Corolla. Between the two, the Corolla is significantly more expensive than the GR86. It is also much more powerful, and it offers more space for passengers and cargo. However, that's just the beginning of the differences between these two Toyota GRs.