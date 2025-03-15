How Many Ah Does A DeWalt PowerStack Battery Have & Does It Need A Special Charger?

DeWalt sits comfortably near the top of SlashGear's list of the best major power tool brands, so if you're looking to start a new collection — whether it's for work or your home garage — it's certainly a brand worth looking at. When thinking about everything you need to consider about DeWalt tools before investing in them, you'll want to pay particular attention to its battery system, as it's literally what makes the company's power tools run.

Many of DeWalt's power tools use its 20V batteries, but even this category contains different types of batteries, including its compact Max XR series and the DeWalt PowerStack. PowerStack products offer innovative pouch battery cell technology to provide DeWalt tools with even more energy and efficiency. DeWalt PowerStack batteries are available in three different sizes: 1.7 Ah, 3.5 Ah, and a newer, larger 5 Ah model.

Having three different options is convenient, as the DeWalt PowerStack 5 Ah battery offers more power and can last longer before needing a recharge. However, you may opt for smaller batteries to save money or because they're more comfortable to use with smaller tools. There are DeWalt 20V batteries with both larger and smaller capacities, though not in the PowerStack series, so you might want to consider this versatility when comparing DeWalt 20V Max vs. 20V XR batteries (PowerStack batteries are 20V XR).

Fortunately, shopping for battery chargers is a little simpler, as DeWalt 20V chargers will work with all DeWalt 20V battery types. This includes the DeWalt PowerStack batteries, which do not need a special charger.