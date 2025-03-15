How Many Ah Does A DeWalt PowerStack Battery Have & Does It Need A Special Charger?
DeWalt sits comfortably near the top of SlashGear's list of the best major power tool brands, so if you're looking to start a new collection — whether it's for work or your home garage — it's certainly a brand worth looking at. When thinking about everything you need to consider about DeWalt tools before investing in them, you'll want to pay particular attention to its battery system, as it's literally what makes the company's power tools run.
Many of DeWalt's power tools use its 20V batteries, but even this category contains different types of batteries, including its compact Max XR series and the DeWalt PowerStack. PowerStack products offer innovative pouch battery cell technology to provide DeWalt tools with even more energy and efficiency. DeWalt PowerStack batteries are available in three different sizes: 1.7 Ah, 3.5 Ah, and a newer, larger 5 Ah model.
Having three different options is convenient, as the DeWalt PowerStack 5 Ah battery offers more power and can last longer before needing a recharge. However, you may opt for smaller batteries to save money or because they're more comfortable to use with smaller tools. There are DeWalt 20V batteries with both larger and smaller capacities, though not in the PowerStack series, so you might want to consider this versatility when comparing DeWalt 20V Max vs. 20V XR batteries (PowerStack batteries are 20V XR).
Fortunately, shopping for battery chargers is a little simpler, as DeWalt 20V chargers will work with all DeWalt 20V battery types. This includes the DeWalt PowerStack batteries, which do not need a special charger.
What advantages do DeWalt PowerStack batteries have?
If you're wondering what's so special about DeWalt PowerStack batteries, the main difference compared to standard 20V batteries from the brand is that a PowerStack 5 Ah model is, according to DeWalt, "the most powerful battery in its class." The manufacturer also says the PowerStack is 50% more efficient than similar batteries, offering more work per charge for maximum productivity. These stats are comparing the product with those of equal or less capacities, of course.
The PowerStack 5 Ah battery also comes with more charge cycles when compared to other DeWalt XR batteries, and can last up to twice as long. You may want to include this in your math when comparing prices, as the more advanced PowerStack series of batteries are typically more expensive than standard 20V DeWalt batteries. For example, you can purchase a standard DeWalt 20V 5 Ah battery for around $68 on Amazon, while the PowerStack 5 Ah model will run you around $89.
PowerStack technology also allows DeWalt to squeeze more energy into smaller packages. Its 20V Max XR PowerStack Compact battery is the most compact and lightest battery in its class, which is helpful if you're working overhead or in particularly tight spaces. It has a 1.7-Ah capacity and offers 50% more power than a standard DeWalt 20V Max 2 Ah battery. With these impressive specs, the DeWalt PowerStack series has earned various innovation awards from publications like Popular Mechanics, Fast Company, and Wood Magazine. If you find the advantages that come with PowerStack batteries appealing and already own some DeWalt power tools, you'll be happy to hear that the series is compatible with all DeWalt 20V Max cordless products.
Which tools are compatible with DeWalt PowerStack batteries?
Since the DeWalt PowerStack series is compatible with all 20V Max tools and chargers, there are hundreds of products you can use with the batteries. This includes several kinds of DeWalt chargers, including dual chargers with USB and four-port rapid chargers. The equipment that works with the DeWalt 20V Max system covers a wide variety of different applications. For example, you can take care of your yard work by pairing a DeWalt PowerStack battery with some of the best DeWalt outdoor power tools, such as the brand's 12-inch chainsaw and cordless pruning shears.
Some products in the 20V line can be pretty inexpensive, as well. Two affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox include DeWalt's Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum and ⅜-inch Right Angle Drill. There are DeWalt 20V cordless tools available in most major hardware categories, including plumbing, electrical, automotive, and carpentry. Many of these DeWalt power tools will have you rethinking your hand tool setup once you use them, as they can get the same jobs done faster and with a lot less elbow grease. A DeWalt 20V Max 21-degree Framing Nailer can replace your hammer, while the DeWalt 20V Max XR Bandsaw can do the work of several kinds of woodworking tools.