What Are Those Black Ovals On Your AirPods For?

There are a lot of great options when shopping for a pair of truly wireless earbuds, but the AirPods are almost always recommended as the default option if you already own an iPhone or iPad. Apple has managed to build an impressive vertically integrated ecosystem, which is how you are able to precisely locate your iPhone using your watch via Find My or share files between your devices using AirDrop in a jiffy.

Advertisement

The AirPods have also seen several design and performance enhancements over the years, with the Pro models offering some of the best active noise cancellation in the industry. You even get the option to pick an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) version of the latest AirPods 4 — despite its open-ear design. Comparing Apple's earbuds with their predecessors also reveals other design improvements, like a shorter stem and better ergonomics for a more comfortable fit.

Some AirPods models even come with a force touch sensor that eliminates the need for you to trigger Siri just to change the volume levels. In case you own a pair of AirPods yourself, you might have noticed one or more oval-shaped black spots on each earbud. Depending on your AirPods model, this sensor may house different technologies but is designed for the same purpose — automatic ear detection.

Advertisement