How To Change Your Apple AirPods Settings

The Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, and for a good reason. Yes, the Apple branding certainly does a share of the heavy lifting, but they're also very well-made devices, providing quality sound and noise-canceling and simple touch controls, not to mention some handy automated features like ear detection and stereo microphone support. Apple or not, nobody would buy these things if they didn't provide the highest possible quality.

In addition to those positive qualities, Apple AirPods are also surprisingly customizable. There's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all audio profile, after all, which is why the AirPods feature a variety of adjustable settings in order to ensure you get the best listening experience. If you're looking to bring your AirPods more in line with your preferences, all you need is a paired iPhone and a couple of menu taps.