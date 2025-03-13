5 Classic Cars With Crazy Hoods

To become a classic car, a vehicle must fulfill certain criteria. It must be a car that resonates across generations, it must be a car whose very name evokes an emotional response from petrolheads, and it must look the part. But does it need a crazy hood? Well, not necessarily. There are plenty of examples of classic cars that achieved the status with hoods that wouldn't look out of place on a family hatchback. But there are instances where such normality had no place on a classic car, and instead, they took the crazy hood route to automotive superstardom. While the hood might not be the first thing that springs to mind when considering what makes a car a classic, it's a large part of the overall picture and rarely does it get the attention it deserves.

Some of these were designed for pure function — built for massive engines that had to be squeezed into small bays. Others were purely aesthetic, the brainchild of designers who wanted more than just an engine cover to adorn their cars. Whether through necessity or creativity, these cars all feature outrageous hoods that became part of a legend. From classic Chevys to European legends like Jaguar, we explore some of the most iconic and crazily hooded cars of all time.