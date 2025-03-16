Ford Vs Chevy: A Look At The Early History Of This Bitter Rivalry

The battle between Ford and Chevrolet is one of the most iconic rivalries in automotive history. Dating back over a century, these two American powerhouses have fiercely competed for dominance in everything from innovation to race podiums to sales numbers. Whether it has to do with trucks or high-performance cars, on most ranking lists, you're likely to see Ford or Chevrolet shuffling between the number one and two spots. Over the years, there have been countless articles, forums, and even documentaries dedicated to proving that one brand reigns supreme over the other.

Like the Montagues and the Capulets, this feud has gone on for so long that many people don't even know where it originated. All they can remember is that's how it has always been. Many arguments have been had over dinner tables, bar stools, and bleacher stands about whether Ford or Chevy is superior. In honor of one of motorsports' most storied rivalries, we're looking at the origins of the Ford vs Chevy feud and how it shaped automotive industry.