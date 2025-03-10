6 Alternatives To The Subaru WRX

When considering alternatives to the Subaru WRX, the original reasonably-priced all-wheel drive (AWD) rally car for the street, we actually have a significant number of choices to select from. We are looking for cars with a similar layout — AWD, sporty in character, and definitely fun to drive. For the purposes of this article, no car of a similar approximate size will be left behind, as long as each potential candidate has four doors — and no SUVs will be allowed. Every one of these Subaru WRX alternatives has a turbocharged engine and comes in at an MSRP under $50,000. We will start with the lowest-priced and move up to the most expensive.

First, a few details relating to the Subaru WRX. The 2025 WRX comes in several different models, which include the entry-level Premium ($35,750 MSRP), the upgraded Limited ($40,130 MSRP), the automatic-only GT ($45,705 MSRP), and the tS (also $45,705 MSRP) with its high-performing Brembo brakes and STI-tuned electronic dampers. All are powered by the same 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine with an output of 271 horsepower that flows through either a six-speed manual or an automatic CVT and then to all four wheels. There is a single option package available on the WRX Premium with manual transmission, consisting of a moonroof and Harmon Kardon speakers ($1,865). A single extra-cost premium paint color, Galaxy Purple Pearl, is available across the Subaru WRX lineup ($395).

