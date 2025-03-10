6 Alternatives To The Subaru WRX
When considering alternatives to the Subaru WRX, the original reasonably-priced all-wheel drive (AWD) rally car for the street, we actually have a significant number of choices to select from. We are looking for cars with a similar layout — AWD, sporty in character, and definitely fun to drive. For the purposes of this article, no car of a similar approximate size will be left behind, as long as each potential candidate has four doors — and no SUVs will be allowed. Every one of these Subaru WRX alternatives has a turbocharged engine and comes in at an MSRP under $50,000. We will start with the lowest-priced and move up to the most expensive.
First, a few details relating to the Subaru WRX. The 2025 WRX comes in several different models, which include the entry-level Premium ($35,750 MSRP), the upgraded Limited ($40,130 MSRP), the automatic-only GT ($45,705 MSRP), and the tS (also $45,705 MSRP) with its high-performing Brembo brakes and STI-tuned electronic dampers. All are powered by the same 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine with an output of 271 horsepower that flows through either a six-speed manual or an automatic CVT and then to all four wheels. There is a single option package available on the WRX Premium with manual transmission, consisting of a moonroof and Harmon Kardon speakers ($1,865). A single extra-cost premium paint color, Galaxy Purple Pearl, is available across the Subaru WRX lineup ($395).
2025 Mazda Mazda3 2.5 Turbo
The 2025 Mazda Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is a slightly more sophisticated alternative to the WRX's boy-racer approach, while still being fun to drive. Available in the Mazda3 hatchback or sedan body style, the 2.5 Turbo combines Mazda's 2.5-liter inline-four turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower on high-octane fuel, with a six-speed automatic (with manual and sport modes) feeding into an all-wheel drive system. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo can get from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 14.3 seconds, with a governed top speed of 134 mph. It can pull .85g on the 300-foot skidpad.
The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is available as two different models — the 2.5 Carbon Turbo (MSRP $33,450) and the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus (MSRP $37,150). The Carbon is available only in a single color (Zircon Sand) and comes with less standard equipment than the Premium Plus, although a power moonroof is included. The Premium Plus offers a Bose audio system upgrade, black leather seats, paddle shifters, two no-extra-cost exterior colors, plus four you pay more for, head-up display projected on the windshield, and adaptive headlights.
2025 Toyota GR Corolla
The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla packs a whole lotta' fun in an even smaller package than the Subaru WRX offers. With nearly 30 more horses than the WRX jammed into a compact four-door hatchback body with all-wheel drive, the GR Corolla can definitely be considered as the even more hardcore version of the rally-inspired Subaru. Based on what Toyota has learned from its own recent rallying experience, the GR Corolla is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged, three-cylinder engine that puts out 300 horsepower split between all four wheels. In addition to its standard six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching, an eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters is an option on 2025 models.
The Toyota GR Corolla is available in three trim levels — the Core ($38,860 MSRP), the more luxurious Premium ($41,440 MSRP), and the track-focused Premium Plus ($45,515 MSRP). The GR Corolla can do 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with the manual trans and 4.8 seconds with the automatic, with both transmissions achieving the same top speed of 143 mph. One more benefit of GR Corolla ownership is a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). This membership gets you a free on-track high-performance driving event with an instructor at your side.
2025 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4
The 2025 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is basically the MINI version of a Subaru WRX alternative. Like the WRX, it is inspired by its own unique rallying heritage dating back to the 1960s. The JCW Countryman ALL4 brings a high-powered, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four with 312 horsepower, which happens to be the same engine found in the BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe (BMW currently owns the MINI brand). The John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is equipped a standard seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters (no manual available) and an AWD system.
The JCW Countryman ALL4's performance stats include making the 0 to 60 mph run in 4.6 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 12.3 seconds. It can hit a MINI-estimated top speed of 155 mph and circles the 300-foot skidpad at a respectable .95g. The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 has an MSRP of $46,900, which leaves you with a few choices on the order sheet. There are three no-cost exterior colors and numerous others at extra cost, the upgraded Iconic trim package adds power seats, upgraded wheels, and Harman Kardon audio, but includes your choice of paint color ($2,400), and there are numerous comfort and convenience options from privacy glass ($500) to sport stripes ($250).
2025 Volkswagen Golf R
The Volkswagen Golf R is another kindred spirit of the Subaru WRX, again, without the trunk. The Golf R, like the WRX and the GR Corolla, is also powered by a turbocharged front-mounted engine driving all four wheels. In the VW Golf R's case, that engine is a 2.0-liter inline-four with an output of 328 horsepower, 13 more than in 2024. Helping to distribute all of that power to the wheels is an adaptive suspension and a torque-vectoring rear differential. There's even a drift mode if you're in the mood to get sideways for prolonged periods.
Unfortunately for those who prefer to shift for themselves, there is no longer a manual transmission option available on the Golf R — a seven-speed DSG is the only way to go. The 0 to 60 mph run is estimated to take 4.6 seconds. Pricing for the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R comes in at an MSRP of $47,100. A Black Edition, which features 19-inch gloss black forged alloy wheels, blacked-out detailing, and carbon fiber trim inside, has an MSRP of $48,415. Nappa leather seats and a sunroof are standard in both. A Euro Style package deletes the sunroof, gives you fabric seats, and adds a lightweight Akrapovič titanium exhaust system for an up-charge of $3,795.
2025 Audi S3
If you like the Volkswagen Golf R, but wish it had a trunk, here is the car for you. The 2025 Audi S3 is a four-door sedan built on the same platform as the Golf R. It comes with the same 2.0-liter, 328-horsepower turbocharged engine, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed transmission and a rear axle that can split torque between both of the rear wheels. Both the Audi S3 and the VW Golf R have drift mode as well. The Audi S3's performance will take it from 0 to. 60 in around 4.5 seconds. Its top speed is limited electronically to 155 mph.
What the Audi S3 has that the VW Golf R doesn't, aside from a roomy trunk, is an elevated sense of luxury, which you can access through the Audi's three trim levels. The Premium trim has an MSRP of $48,700, while the Premium Plus lands at an MSRP of $51,100. The top-of-the-line Prestige will set you back $54,900.
2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe
Here is the Bavarian alternative to the Subaru WRX, the 2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe. Like all of the other vehicles on our list, the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe has four doors, all-wheel drive, and a sporty attitude. In fact, the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe is the top performance level of the 2-Series Gran Coupe, which has been enhanced by the BMW M division.
Powering the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four with an output of 312 horsepower, which is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission before it is channeled to the four driven wheels. It has a BMW-estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 4.7 seconds. Keep in mind that this car is on a completely different platform than the BMW 2-Series Coupe, which has a rear-wheel drive/AWD layout and the capability to carry a six-cylinder engine, which the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe does not. The M235 xDrive Gran Coupe has an MSRP of $49,500 and is an entry point to BMW's extensive option list, which lets you add distinctive upgrades like "frozen" matte exterior paint ($2,350), a Technology Package with augmented reality and head-up display ($1,500), and the M Performance Package ($2,550).