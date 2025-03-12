Lexus SC 300: The Underrated Toyota Supra Substitute You Can Still Afford

After disturbing the status quo in the luxury car market with the LS 400 and giving the general public a taste of luxury with the ES 250, Lexus was ready to introduce its first halo product in the early '90s. A sleek, futuristic grand tourer, the first-gen SC brought the enthusiast crowd into its showrooms. Available with an inline-six engine in the SC 300 and a V8 in the SC 400, this coupe put German luxury automakers on notice once again.

Advertisement

Today, though, the SC isn't exactly considered one of the most successful Lexus models of all time — most people have probably forgotten it ever existed. However, nobody's forgotten the MKIV Supra, another 1990s grand tourer from Toyota Motor Corporation. In fact, the Supra continues to torch the used market with Ferrari-rivaling prices. That's true even for non-turbo models, which are frankly too expensive for what they offer.

The reason I bring up these models together is simple: The inline-six SC 300 is an excellent substitute for the MKIV Supra, typically at a fraction of the cost. It's a better car, period. Don't believe me? Here is everything you need to know about this underrated classic, and why you should consider it as your next car purchase.

Advertisement