Lexus SC 300: The Underrated Toyota Supra Substitute You Can Still Afford
After disturbing the status quo in the luxury car market with the LS 400 and giving the general public a taste of luxury with the ES 250, Lexus was ready to introduce its first halo product in the early '90s. A sleek, futuristic grand tourer, the first-gen SC brought the enthusiast crowd into its showrooms. Available with an inline-six engine in the SC 300 and a V8 in the SC 400, this coupe put German luxury automakers on notice once again.
Today, though, the SC isn't exactly considered one of the most successful Lexus models of all time — most people have probably forgotten it ever existed. However, nobody's forgotten the MKIV Supra, another 1990s grand tourer from Toyota Motor Corporation. In fact, the Supra continues to torch the used market with Ferrari-rivaling prices. That's true even for non-turbo models, which are frankly too expensive for what they offer.
The reason I bring up these models together is simple: The inline-six SC 300 is an excellent substitute for the MKIV Supra, typically at a fraction of the cost. It's a better car, period. Don't believe me? Here is everything you need to know about this underrated classic, and why you should consider it as your next car purchase.
Elegant and timeless exterior design
The first-gen Lexus SC 300 is still one of Lexus' best-looking vehicles — no small feat, considering that the company also makes the stunning Lexus LC 500. The car takes a more toned-down approach. There is no flashiness here — just a sleek and elegant body that has stood the test of time. Really, the SC should be used in design books as the perfect model for a sleek design.
This design was actually revolutionary for its era, too. See, Lexus had only just arrived on the automotive scene with the LS 400, giving its designers had a clean sheet when designing the SC. Instead of the sharp lines of sports cars originating in the 1970s and 1980s, the team at the Calty Design Research in California opted for a swooping body, with no sharp edges, save for the incision connecting the headlights to the taillights. This smooth approach also gave the SC 300 a relatively low drag coefficient of 0.31.
Interestingly, the designers used both hand and computer modeling. They made the body parts from balloons and plaster, and then scanned them so they could refine the look via software. No wonder the SC 300 looks as if it was sculpted from one piece, by hand. Lexus' production know-how also showed in the panel-shaping processes, which allowed for translating the clay model into a real, working vehicle. The result: one of the best-looking Lexus sports cars ever made.
Toyota Supra MKIV DNA in luxury form
Contrary to popular opinion, the SC 300 isn't a rebadged Supra MKIV. For instance, the SC 300 has a wheelbase 105.91 inches, while Supra's stands at 100.39 inches. This would put them in entirely different categories; the Supra MKIV is more of a sports car, while the SC 300 is a grand-tourer first and foremost.
However, there are also quite a lot of similarities. The subframes on both cars are almost identical, meaning they have similar axle and suspension mounting points, as well as similar torsional stiffness. Both cars also have the same double wishbone layout at the front, and independent at the rear.
Furthermore, the SC 300 and the naturally aspirated Supra MKIV also share braking systems, transmission options, and most of their electronics. So, yeah, it's safe to say that the SC 300 has Supra DNA, but there was still enough tinkering by Lexus' engineers for it to be a standalone car.
Reliable and tuning-friendly 2JZ-GE Inline-six Engine
We might've left an important bit out of the previous section. The SC 300 and entry-level Supra MKIV also share the same engine: the popular 2JZ-GE that's powered multiple Toyota and Lexus models. This naturally aspirated unit lacks the panache of the 2JZ-GTE from the Supra Turbo, but it's a very sturdy engine that will go seemingly forever. Most 2JZ-GE engines easily reach over 300,000 miles without significant repairs, with a failing water pump being the only serious issue. Yup, that's great news for potential buyers of what is a three-decade-old vehicle.
In the SC 300, the 3.0-liter inline-six initially produced 225 hp, 5 hp over the Supra, and 210 lb-ft of torque. The inline-six was also very close in power to the 4.0-liter V8 in the SC 400, which made 250 hp. From 1997, though, Lexus equipped the 2JZ-GE with VVT-I, which cut the power to 220 hp but increased torque to 220 lb-ft. Meanwhile, the variable-valve tech in the V8 bumped the output to 290 hp.
Still, the 2JZ-GE is more desirable as a project engine. Aftermarket tuning kits are readily available because it shares most of the internals with the 2JZ-GTE. And don't get me started on its 1,000-plus hp potential. With the right upgrades, like a turbo kit and new pistons, you can torch the rear tires on your SC 300 for days on end, without being afraid of blowing the engine.
Balanced RWD handling that torched drifting championships
You'd be wrong to assume a tuned SC 300 would be a one-trick pony. Yes, a turbocharged 2JZ-GE will eat most cars for breakfast at the drag strip, but the SC 300 also has a very balanced chassis to keep it engaged in the corners. And you don't need to read 1990s car reviews to confirm this — just look at what the drifting professionals are driving. Good chassis balance is crucial in this sport, and that's precisely what makes the SC 300 one of the best drift cars ever made.
To clarify, you'll see most SC 300s branded as Toyota Soarers in drifting competitions, but that's just the JDM version of the car. Lexus didn't start selling cars in its home country until 2005, and most of its vehicles were sold as Toyotas there. There is one important difference — the Soarer was also available with the turbocharged 2.5-liter 1JZ-GTE that produced 276 hp. Naturally, this won't make difference to how a car handles, meaning they are both equally enjoyable on twisty roads. That said, the instant response of the naturally aspirated engine in the SC 300 should make for a more engaging drive. Still, if you are so inclined, swapping for a 1JZ-GTE is also a viable solution!
It was available with a manual transmission
Potent engine. Balanced handling. Anything missing for a truly engaging driving experience? You guessed it: a manual transmission. Unlike many Lexus models, the SC 300 was available with a five-speed manual transmission. In comparison, the V8-powered SC 400 was only available with a four-speed (later five-speed) automatic.
Going for the manual gives you more driving engagement and also a bump in performance. With the five-speed manual, the SC 300 reaches 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, while the four-speed automatic version is only good for 7.7 seconds. The manual is marginally lighter, too.
Unfortunately, buyers at the time opted predominantly for the four-speed automatic SC 300, forcing Lexus to discontinue the manual in 1997. Only about 4,000 manual SC 300s were sold, making them a prized possession today. Still, six-speed manual transmission swap kits are available for the SC 300, so there is an option even if you can only find an automatic.
Even if you choose an automatic SC 300, it's good to know that it comes with an intelligent ECT-i transmission. This means it has two shifting programs — Normal and Sport — with the latter revving the engine higher before engaging the next gear. The shifts are also sharper, adding to the sporty experience.
It's comfortable and quiet
With its tuning-friendly engine, balanced handling, and manual transmission, the SC 300 is convincing as an enthusiast vehicle. However, it's also a luxury grand tourer made by Lexus, a company that made a name for itself by producing some of the smoothest riding vehicles around. Predictably, the SC 300 is a quiet and comfortable cruiser, perfect for covering long distances.
To begin with, the SC 300 has an inherently balanced inline-six engine, which is about as smoothly as it gets. The ride is also plush, a big contrast to the hard-riding sports cars of today. Of course, it's not as soft as the LS 400 — this is a grand tourer, after all, where a stiffer suspension is necessary to ensure less body roll through the corners. Even so, it's still generally smooth. The cabin also stays hush while you drive, providing a truly luxurious experience.
Excellent build quality and plush interior
Jump inside the SC 300's cabin, and you'll see where Lexus spent most of its efforts. Every surface is dressed in leather or high-quality soft-touch plastic. Even the wood used on the dashboard is real. The fit and finish is excellent, with squeaks and rattles almost non-existent on bumpy roads. Even today, the SC 300 feels like a quality vehicle.
Lexus' obsession for building high-quality cars shows in other places as well. For instance, the SC 300's doors are an engineering marvel. When you open them, they pivot outward and forward, allowing easier entry in tight parking spaces. The hinges that allow this are quite complex, but so over-engineered that they almost never break.
And Lexus didn't skimp on features, either. You could get the SC 300 with memory functions for the seats, steering wheel, and mirrors, a feature seen as premium even today. A premium Nakamichi stereo system was also available, and all models came with cool-looking electroluminescent instrument dials that lit up when you started the vehicle.
The first Lexus grand-tourer
For all its undeniable qualities, the SC 300 is also a historically significant model for Lexus. It's the first grand tourer the Japanese luxury maker ever produced, and only the third model for the brand, after the LS 400 and ES 250. Toyota had already produced two generations of the Soarer for its domestic market, so it's not like the automotive giant didn't know how to make a grand tourer, but the first-gen SC/third-gen Soarer was the first model from the company to be equipped with a V8 engine.
The legacy of the first-gen SC reverberated through other models in Lexus' lineup. The SC 430, its successor, tried a convertible formula, but stayed true to the rear-wheel drive plus V8 roots. Then, in 2014, Lexus uncovered the wraps of the RC sports coupe. Although smaller, it continued the V8 tradition in the high-performance RC F version. The same 5.0-liter V8 also found its way into the striking LC 500, a grand tourer that's most closely related to the ethos of the original SC 300 and SC 400.
It's still affordable (especially compared to the Supra)
The SC 300 has a lot going for it. It's well-made and reliable. It has similar internals to the mythical MKIV Supra. You'll enjoy driving it on twisty roads, while pampering yourself with the quiet and smooth ride.
But the best part is that it's still a hugely underrated substitute for the Supra that most can afford. You can snatch an SC 300 for around $14,000. And we are not talking about lemons here, but models with mileage of less than 100,000 and mostly accident-free history. A manual-equipped SC 300 will take you back $20,000-plus, which is still relatively affordable for a classic Lexus. You can also go the V8 route with the SC 400, which is only slightly more expensive at around $20,000-25,000, though you can't have it with a manual.
Sounds expensive for an old car? The MKIV Supra equipped with the same 2JZ-GE engine and a manual gearbox is more than $40,000. Yup, even the non-turbo Supra is wildly expensive today. Most of the MKIV Supras were also tampered with in one way or another, while the SC 300s are usually factory original. Crucially, you are getting a higher-end vehicle that's built to a higher standard. A Lexus, instead of a Toyota.