Every Fourth-Gen Toyota Tacoma Engine Ranked By Torque

Having spent seven years on the market, the third-gen Toyota Tacoma was treated to a full redesign for the 2024 model year as part of a natural evolution, bringing it in line with the then-fresh third-generation Toyota Tundra, which debuted for 2022. Like the Tundra, the fourth-gen Tacoma was based off Toyota's GA-F truck platform, which is also shared with the likes of the Toyota Sequoia and Land Cruiser.

The result of that update was a sharp-looking pickup truck with many up-to-date features, such as a standard 8-inch touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, voice recognition, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety wise, the current fourth-gen Tacoma offers standard adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and traffic-sign recognition. While its rugged good looks and all of these technologies already made for a fantastic truck, the headline-grabbing changes were those made under the hood.

There, the Japanese automaker dropped both the naturally aspirated 159-horsepower four-cylinder engine and 278-horsepower V6 option found on the third-generation Tacoma — in favor of a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder that was available in both hybrid and non-hybrid variety. Because Toyota offers these powertrains in four different power levels, it can be tricky to know what you're actually getting with each. To help make things easier, we've compiled all four Toyota Tacoma engine options and ranked them based on their torque output.

