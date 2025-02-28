GMC Typhoon: 10 Facts That Prove It's A Beast

The GMC Typhoon is widely regarded as the world's first high-performance sport utility vehicle. Small but mighty, boxy and bossy, the turbocharged Typhoon packs a powerful punch. It can out zero to 60 two dozen Lamborghini models and give the slowest modern Ferraris a run for their money at top speed. In the sportscar-speed SUV arena, the Typhoon blazed trails years before the Chevy Trailblazer SS, even though trails were supposed to be off-limits — in fact, a warning sticker literally poo-pooed off-roading, which was weird flex for a monster 4x4 but okay.

Advertisement

This enhanced version of the 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy is so souped-up, we should show some respect and call him James. Much like the same-name rock stars Hetfield and Brown, the GMC Typhoon commanded attention with a powerful stance. Gone (as in nearly extinct) but not forgotten, let's burn through what made this early '90s brother of the GMC Syclone pickup truck a high-performance animal to remember.