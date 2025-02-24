What Is Audi E-Tron & Which Production Models Have The Name?

The e-tron name is the current term used for the brand's all-electric models, seen across everything from its family-oriented SUVs to its performance-oriented grand tourer. Every model in the e-tron range runs on electricity alone, and is therefore distinct from the brand's hybrid lineup. Many of Audi's best selling models feature mild hybrid systems, but these aren't marked by a specific name in the same way as the e-tron pure EVs.

Audi has confirmed that the e-tron name will be around for the foreseeable future too, having announced in February 2025 that it was walking back a plan to give its all-electric models even numbers in its main A- and S- range. Under the proposed plan, odd numbers in Audi's model lineup would have been given to its combustion powered vehicles, while electric vehicles would have been given even numbers. So, the new A6 would be split into two distinct models, with the electric version called the A6 but the gas-powered version of the same car called the A7.

This new system proved too confusing for buyers, and so to keep things simple, Audi chose to stick with the convention of naming all of its pure electric models as "e-tron," but integrating them within its existing range. So, the new A6 will now be split into gas powered and electric variants, with the latter called the A6 e-tron.

