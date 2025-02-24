What Is Audi E-Tron & Which Production Models Have The Name?
We're still early enough into the transition to electric vehicles that automakers haven't agreed on a set way to integrate them into their lineups. Some brands prefer to make minimal fuss about their EV options, giving them styling and names that match up closely to the rest of their combustion and hybrid models. Others have opted to make them stick out, highlighting their futuristic powertrains. Audi has so far tended more toward the conservative side, with most of its electric models looking a lot like their combustion powered counterparts.
That makes it tricky to tell which Audi is electric and which is gas-powered at a glance. Its naming system can also be confusing, and it doesn't help matters that the brand has changed its mind on its naming plans more than once in recent years. If you've been browsing Audi's range for an electrified model and seen the "e-tron" name come up, you might have wondered what exactly it represents. We'll break that down here, as well as going into detail about the brand's current e-tron lineup and its future plans.
What does e-tron mean?
The e-tron name is the current term used for the brand's all-electric models, seen across everything from its family-oriented SUVs to its performance-oriented grand tourer. Every model in the e-tron range runs on electricity alone, and is therefore distinct from the brand's hybrid lineup. Many of Audi's best selling models feature mild hybrid systems, but these aren't marked by a specific name in the same way as the e-tron pure EVs.
Audi has confirmed that the e-tron name will be around for the foreseeable future too, having announced in February 2025 that it was walking back a plan to give its all-electric models even numbers in its main A- and S- range. Under the proposed plan, odd numbers in Audi's model lineup would have been given to its combustion powered vehicles, while electric vehicles would have been given even numbers. So, the new A6 would be split into two distinct models, with the electric version called the A6 but the gas-powered version of the same car called the A7.
This new system proved too confusing for buyers, and so to keep things simple, Audi chose to stick with the convention of naming all of its pure electric models as "e-tron," but integrating them within its existing range. So, the new A6 will now be split into gas powered and electric variants, with the latter called the A6 e-tron.
Audi S e-tron GT
One of the sleekest models in Audi's e-tron range is the S e-tron GT, which shares a platform with the Porsche Taycan. For 2025, the S e-tron GT starts from $127,390 including destination fees. The car's dual electric motors churn out up to 680 hp in boost mode, giving it an officially quoted 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds. In performance EV terms, that's not especially fast, but it's still plenty fast enough given the car's grand touring focus. Buyers looking for more brutal acceleration could opt for the RS e-tron GT performance, discussed below.
The entry-level trim is the Premium Plus quattro, but for a roughly $10,000 premium, the plusher Prestige quattro is available. Add a further $10,000 or so and you'll arrive at the range-topping Audi Exclusive Edition quattro trim. The latter unlocks the option for various unique paint finishes, including the stealthy Arabicagrau Metallic paint. But, adding that option will cost a further $7,900, pushing the S e-tron GT well past the $150,0000 mark.
Audi RS e-tron GT performance
The S e-tron GT offers all the performance you could feasibly need, but if you're looking for ultimate bragging rights, the RS e-tron GT performance is the clear choice. It's available in one trim only, costing $168,960 including destination without any additional options. Like its S-badged counterpart, the RS e-tron GT performance packs dual electric motors, but they now produce up to 911 horsepower in Boost mode. That cuts the car's 0-60 mph time down to just 2.4 seconds.
The Audi's performance figures are still marginally short of its platform sibling, the Porsche Taycan, which beats it to 60 mph by 0.1 seconds in Turbo S trim. The Porsche also offers a slightly higher horsepower output, but it's pricier too, costing over $200,000. With the R8 supercar discontinued after 2024, the RS e-tron GT performance now acts as Audi's flagship performance model, although reports suggest that an electric R8 successor will be unveiled later in the decade.
Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 Sportback e-tron
Audi offers a range of e-tron branded SUVs, with the smallest in the current lineup being the Q4. It's available in both regular and Sportback form, with the latter offering a more distinctive, sloped looking coupe-SUV body style. Both are available in a choice of three trims: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. For 2025, the Q4 e-tron starts at $51,095 including destination, while the Q4 Sportback starts at $59,495 including destination. Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system is available as standard on all Q4 Sportback e-tron models, while on the Q4 e-tron, it's available as an option.
We reviewed the Q4 e-tron at the end of 2024, and found it to be very much a typical Audi in terms of interior comfort, onboard tech, and handling. It lacks the party tricks that some of its similarly priced competitors offer, and there's certainly no Boost mode here, but it's still a competent all-rounder that should fit into most Audi buyers' lives with ease. The choice of the 282 hp rear-drive layout and the 335 hp all-wheel drive layout also lets buyers prioritize price or performance, although the added all-weather traction of the quattro arguably makes it the superior choice for buyers who can justify the cost.
Audi Q6 e-tron
Buyers looking for more space and power than the Q4 e-tron could look further up the range to the Q6 e-tron, which is brand new for the 2025 model year. The Q6 e-tron starts from $65,690 including destination, and much like the Q4, three trims are available: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. Higher trims offer plusher interiors and additional tech, but even the base trim offers plenty of equipment as standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated seats are standard across all trims, but extras like the Bang & Olufsen stereo and adaptive cruise assist are only available from the Premium Plus trim and up.
The top-spec Prestige adds air suspension and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen for the passenger, alongside revised window glass for a quieter cabin. The option to pick between rear-wheel drive and quattro all-wheel drive is available across all three trims, with rear-drive variants making 322 hp and all-wheel drive variants offering 456 hp. In its most potent form, the Q6 e-tron will accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 4.9 seconds. Much like the Q4, it's no slouch, but it doesn't pack the gasp-inducing acceleration punch that some of its rivals offer.
Audi SQ6 e-tron
If the regular Q6 e-tron simply isn't quick enough, then the SQ6 e-tron might be worth shelling out for. It does 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 143 mph. Unless your daily commute happens to include a German autobahn, that's more performance than you'll ever need. Aside from the performance boost, there isn't a huge amount of tech to differentiate the SQ6 e-tron from its slower Q6 e-tron sibling. It doesn't look all that different either, with Audi opting to keep the exterior S-badging to a minimum here.
The SQ6 e-tron starts from $74,195 including destination fee for the base-spec Premium quattro trim, rising to $78,595 for the Premium Plus quattro and $80,595 for the top-spec Prestige quattro. Various options packages are also available, including the $2,800 Edition One package for the Prestige trim. It adds different wheels, darkened headlights, and a revised Nappa leather interior. A panoramic sunroof comes standard on the top two trims, while on the base trim, it's a $1,450 option.
Audi Q8 e-tron/Q8 Sportback e-tron
Originally debuting in 2018, Audi's first electric SUV was simply called the e-tron. It's now been rebranded as the Q8 e-tron, and it's available both in traditional SUV form and with Sportback styling. Pricing for the current model year Q8 e-tron starts from $75,595, while the Q8 Sportback e-tron costs at least $78,995. At the time of writing, Audi still lists the 2024 model as the most recent model, so that pricing might change slightly for 2025.
All variants of the car come with the same dual-motor setup making 402 horsepower in Boost mode. Its 0-60 mph time clocks in at 5.4 seconds, although anyone who's particularly concerned about performance figures will want to consider the pricier SQ8 e-tron instead. The Q8 e-tron is primarily designed for comfortable everyday cruising, and in that respect, it delivers exactly what buyers will expect from an Audi SUV. However, it's no longer the freshest offering in the Audi electric SUV lineup, and the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron offer similar power and comfort for a more competitive price.
Audi SQ8 e-tron/SQ8 Sportback e-tron
Much like regular Q8 e-tron, the SQ8 e-tron can be had as a Sportback or as a standard SUV. As of this writing, Audi lists the 2024 model as the most recent, with prices starting from $93,795 for the Sportback and $90,995 for the regular SQ8 e-tron. Both prices include destination fees. The SQ8 e-tron offers a performance boost over the cheaper Q8 e-tron, with up to 496 horsepower available in Boost mode and a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. That still isn't quite as fast as the SQ6 e-tron, which remains the fastest accelerating electric SUV in Audi's range.
Audi offers its familiar list of optional extras for buyers looking to personalize their purchase, with 22-inch wheels available instead of the standard 20-inch set. A Black Optic Package is also available for both of the two trims, which adds some black exterior accents for an additional $3,500. Buyers who want more luxurious front seats with Milano leather and ventilation and massage functions can also add the $2,000 Individual Contour Seat Package.
Audi has plans for more e-tron models
Alongside its current offerings, Audi also has plans to add more e-tron models to its range in the coming years. In other markets, it has already launched e-tron variants of its A6 Avant and S6 Avant wagons, but since Americans don't historically tend to buy wagons, they won't be making it stateside. However, the RS6 Avant e-tron that's currently undergoing testing in prototype form might make it over, since the gas-powered RS6 Avant (pictured above) is already available to Americans.
The brand hasn't confirmed which of its planned A-line e-tron models will be offered in America, but electric versions of the A3, A4, and A8 are reportedly in development. Since all three models are available in combustion form in America, it's likely that their e-tron equivalents will also be eventually available. As previously mentioned, Audi is also reportedly developing a dedicated electric sports car and supercar platform with the potential to spawn an R8 successor, but details on when that might arrive remain scant for now.
Does Audi make a plug-in hybrid?
As well as its electric e-tron models, Audi also offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain for buyers looking to make their first steps into the world of electrification. At the moment, Audi only sells one plug-in hybrid in America, the Q5 Plug-In Hybrid. It starts at $60,390 including destination for 2025 and offers up to 28 miles of all-electric range. That's a considerable way behind the most capable PHEVs on the market, but still enough that drivers could feasibly do grocery or school runs without needing the gas engine.
Plug-in hybrids are an increasingly popular choice with American buyers, and Audi plans to capitalize on that popularity by launching a wider range of plug-in models over the course of 2025 and beyond. So far, the brand hasn't confirmed which of its PHEV models are set to arrive stateside, but in other markets, it already sells PHEV versions of its Q3 and Q7 SUVs as well as its A6, A7, and A8 sedans.