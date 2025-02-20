Chevrolet TBI Engine: When Was It Made & Which Years Was It Used?

In the 1980s, automobile manufacturers were coming to grips with increasingly stringent fuel efficiency and emissions regulations. Mercedes, for example, turned to turbocharged diesels for better performance. General Motors tried several approaches, and some results were better than others.

Making smaller cars, such as the Chevette, worked well. Millions of them were made. Other attempts, such as Cadillac's V8-6-4 engine, were utter failures. The computing power to turn cylinders on and off adequately was simply not available at that time. Aerodynamics also became important, but not all models changed to a slippery form.

GM also tried different flavors of fuel injection. Chevrolet used Cross-Fire Injection in the 1982-1984 Corvettes, but it was rather complicated. GMC and Chevrolet also came out with a form of Electronic Fuel Injection called Throttle Body Injection (TBI). Instead of emphasizing horsepower, as with Chevy's sports-oriented models, TBI engines went primarily into large vehicles such as full-sized sedans and people movers.

