5 High-Performance Motorcycles Over 1500cc Every Rider Wants

This bike is popularly dubbed the "Widow Maker." That's because this is a seriously powerful bike meant for skilled riders only. Over the years, many who weren't prepared for its sheer speed and acceleration have learned that lesson the hard way. But for real, this legendary motorcycle was quick to establish itself as a superior muscle bike as soon as it first hit the streets in 1985. At the time of its debut, no other bike could match its level of technology and performance. And the modern version of the VMAX maintains that reputation. At its heart beats a monstrous 1,679cc V4 engine that produces 197 horsepower, making it one of Yamaha's fastest bikes.

To handle all that power, Yamaha built the VMAX with a strong aluminum frame and advanced electronics. A ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable power modes, and traction control help keep the bike stable and smooth. These features also make the VMAX easier to control. And since great speed requires serious stopping power, Yamaha fitted it with dual 320-millimeter front discs and a 298-millimeter rear disc.

As big and powerful as it is, its relatively low center of gravity and its upright seating position generally make it more comfortable for everyday riding. Still, there's no compromise on straight-line speed. The design includes practical features like ram-air intakes, which push more air into the engine at high speeds for extra performance. The four-exit exhaust system gives the bike an aggressive look and a deep, powerful sound. Nonetheless, at 683 pounds, the VMAX is a pretty heavy bike. Sure, it handles really well for its size and the power it displaces; however, it's not great at corners like a sports bike. Unfortunately, Yamaha had to discontinue the VMAX in 2020 because of stricter emission laws.

