5 High-Performance Motorcycles Over 1500cc Every Rider Wants
Once you start riding motorcycles, it's hard to stop. There's something exciting about the speed, the freedom, and the connection you feel to the bike. And when that bike has a massive engine, the experience becomes even more intense. You twist the throttle, and right away, you feel the power rush through the handlebars, the seat, and even in your chest. What's even more curious: motorcycles with the most horsepower might look hard to handle, but the best ones are engineered with incredible precision.
Even though they are large and powerful, they don't particularly feel wild or unstable. That's mostly because modern tech helps tame all that power. With advanced electronics, strong frames, and well-designed suspension systems, you're able to ride with confidence. So, instead of struggling with the bike's power, you work with it, control it, letting all that power flow in a way that feels natural. So, if you already know how to ride and want a bike with serious power, these high-performance motorcycles with engines over 1,500cc are just what you need.
Yamaha VMAX
This bike is popularly dubbed the "Widow Maker." That's because this is a seriously powerful bike meant for skilled riders only. Over the years, many who weren't prepared for its sheer speed and acceleration have learned that lesson the hard way. But for real, this legendary motorcycle was quick to establish itself as a superior muscle bike as soon as it first hit the streets in 1985. At the time of its debut, no other bike could match its level of technology and performance. And the modern version of the VMAX maintains that reputation. At its heart beats a monstrous 1,679cc V4 engine that produces 197 horsepower, making it one of Yamaha's fastest bikes.
To handle all that power, Yamaha built the VMAX with a strong aluminum frame and advanced electronics. A ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable power modes, and traction control help keep the bike stable and smooth. These features also make the VMAX easier to control. And since great speed requires serious stopping power, Yamaha fitted it with dual 320-millimeter front discs and a 298-millimeter rear disc.
As big and powerful as it is, its relatively low center of gravity and its upright seating position generally make it more comfortable for everyday riding. Still, there's no compromise on straight-line speed. The design includes practical features like ram-air intakes, which push more air into the engine at high speeds for extra performance. The four-exit exhaust system gives the bike an aggressive look and a deep, powerful sound. Nonetheless, at 683 pounds, the VMAX is a pretty heavy bike. Sure, it handles really well for its size and the power it displaces; however, it's not great at corners like a sports bike. Unfortunately, Yamaha had to discontinue the VMAX in 2020 because of stricter emission laws.
Kawasaki Vulcan 2000
In the 1990s, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers were locked in a battle of who could produce the fastest and most powerful bikes. This competition extended into the early 2000s, but instead of just chasing speed, manufacturers began focusing on big-displacement cruisers. While the competition, like Honda, rounded up their engine sizes to 1,800cc or 1,900cc, Kawasaki actually rounded down. This Kawasaki Vulcan 2000 had a massive 2,053cc engine, making it one of the biggest V-twin motorcycles until Kawasaki pulled the plug on its production in 2010. Thanks to its long-stroke design, it provides plenty of low-end and mid-range power, meaning you don't have to rev the engine high to feel its strength. This means you can cruise smoothly without constantly shifting gears.
The steel frame and long wheelbase make the Vulcan 2000 very stable at high speeds. And the suspension setup, while simple, does a good job of keeping the ride comfortable over long distances. In terms of riding position, it follows the classic cruiser style: a low seat, forward-mounted foot controls, and wide handlebars. So, it's great for cruising on the highway. However, because the bike weighs 750 pounds, moving it around in tight areas can take some effort and skill.
When it comes to technology, the Vulcan 2000 keeps things simple. It has basic electronic features such as LCD displays and warning lights but no advanced systems like ride modes or traction control. While this means you can't really adjust the bike to different conditions or preferences, the upside is that fewer electronics mean fewer things to go wrong, making the bike reliable and easy to maintain. It's not the most agile or high-tech bike, but you're guaranteed a powerful and comfortable riding experience.
Indian Roadmaster
If you're looking for a touring motorcycle, the Indian Roadmaster is one of the best choices on the market. Built around a 1,890cc air-cooled Thunder Stroke V-twin engine, it produces 126 lb-ft of torque at peak RPMs. When you interact with this bike, it becomes clear that efficiency and comfort were top priorities for the Roadmaster's design team. On the one hand, the telescopic front forks and air-adjustable rear shock allow you to fine-tune the suspension for different loads and road conditions. On the other hand, you get sufficient stopping power thanks to the dual 300-millimeter front discs and a single 300-millimeter rear disc, with ABS for added safety.
However, long-distance comfort is where the Roadmaster truly shines. The full fairing provides excellent wind protection, and the electrically adjustable windscreen adapts to different speeds and weather conditions. The upright seating position, wide floorboards, and supportive lower backrest make it ideal for extended rides. For extra convenience, it even includes heated grips and seats, so you're always comfortable no matter the season.
It's also equipped with modern tech: a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system for navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and an audio system for entertainment on the go. You'll also find rider aids like cruise control, traction control, and multiple riding modes that help make long-distance travel more enjoyable. The weatherproof, lockable saddlebags and top case provide generous storage space, so you're able to keep gear secure on the road. The only downside is that these features contribute to the bike weighing over 900 pounds.
In terms of looks, the Roadmaster is a stunning motorcycle. It features classic Indian styling, with chrome accents, premium finishes, and iconic fender skirts. Details like hand-painted pinstripes and genuine leather seats further add to its timeless appearance.
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW designed this touring motorcycle to be just as comfortable as it is powerful. To achieve that, they equipped this bike with a 1,649cc inline-six engine capable of delivering 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. This means you get smooth and steady performance across all speeds. To keep the bike strong and balanced, BMW made the engine a stressed part of the bike's aluminum frame, which helps support its 789-pound weight. In addition, the Duolever front suspension, which is unique to BMW, further keeps the bike stable by separating steering from suspension movement. This makes the ride smoother.
Now, for long trips, comfort is essential. For that, you have the electronically adjustable windscreen, which offers some protection from the wind and rain. The upright seating position can be adjusted to fit your needs. BMW also made sure that every passenger is able to enjoy their ride by adding comfortable seats and integrated grab handles for support.
The BMW 1600 GTL is packed with advanced technology. For instance, the dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) automatically changes based on the road and your riding style. Multiple riding modes let you pick how the bike responds, from relaxed cruising to sportier performance. While these systems are there to help you manage the bike's power and weight, it might take some practice to get used to all of them.
Storage is, however, not a problem with this bike. There's a built-in luggage system that blends into its design, making it easy to carry essentials for a trip. There's also an infotainment system that includes navigation, audio, and smartphone connectivity. However, some riders find it takes a bit of time to learn how to use all the features properly.
Triumph Rocket 3R
The Triumph Rocket 3R holds the title of the largest engine in production on a motorcycle. It comes with a massive 2,458cc inline-three engine that produces 165 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. To help riders handle all that muscle, Triumph has equipped the Rocket 3R with advanced features like ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and multiple riding modes. These systems make the bike more manageable, even for those who aren't used to riding something this powerful.
Even though it's a big and heavy bike, the Rocket 3R handles surprisingly well. You'll notice how particularly stable its low center of gravity and balanced chassis make it, particularly when leaning into corners. The suspension system, which includes fully adjustable Showa forks in the front and a rear monoshock, helps smooth out bumps on different road surfaces.
When it comes to looks, the Rocket 3R is bold and modern. It features a muscular fuel tank, clean lines, and sleek LED lighting, giving it a strong visual presence. The riding position leans slightly forward, offering a balance of comfort and control. However, this bike isn't for beginners. Its size, power, and weight require experience to handle properly. So, if you're going for the Triumph Rocket 3R, you're an experienced rider looking for a cruiser that combines extreme power with refined engineering.
Overall, each of these big-engine motorcycles will make a great choice. It all comes down to your style and what you really need from a bike. Whichever one you go for, just remember that with all that power comes more responsibility and a bigger fuel bill.