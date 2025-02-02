Motorcycle Riding Classes: What To Consider Before Signing Up
Between 2018 and 2023, the number of licensed motorcyclists in the U.S. rose each year to approximately 8.8 million riders, per Statista.com. With many beginners considering an entry into the world of motorbikes, there are several things you need to know before buying your first motorcycle. While these machines create a wholly unique, freedom-filled, and thrilling experience, the truth is, they can also be dangerous. For example, data from 2022 showed that for every 100,000 registered motorbikes in the U.S., there was a reported 864 injuries, per AutoInsurance.com. These figures don't mean that you shouldn't take up riding; however, they illustrate one of many reasons a motorcycle safety course is a good idea.
A great step for newcomer's toward becoming comfortable, confident, and knowledgeable about riding motorcycles is a training course. Not only will a class provide you instruction that'll come in handy when you go to get a license, but it can also save you money on insurance. But, before you register for the next class, there are few things to think about. You'll want read up on the course materials and become familiar with the terminology, ensure you're able to balance on two wheels by spending time on a bicycle, and ensure you have the proper attire and protection for hands-on learning.
Get a head start on the classroom portion of training
Motorcycle learning programs typically consist of two separate parts: The classroom portion and on-the-bike, hands-on instruction. One of the largest organizations providing training is the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), which conducts its first leg of instruction through either an online e-course or classroom setting. It might be prudent to secure a copy of the course manual and study it before attending training.
For example, in the case of MSF, you can purchase its Basic RiderCourse Rider Handbook and already be versed in major concepts before attending online training. Get familiar with chapters that present information about things like riding strategies, operation basics, pre-ride checks, and common motorcycle hand signals every rider should know, among others.
The idea of reading ahead when taking a class isn't a new idea. In fact, many recommend this practice in college for several reasons, which are still applicable to riding courses. By going over the handbook prior to active classroom or online learning, you can get a feel for the training, both in terms of how its structured, and you can pre-identify areas where you have questions.
Bicycle skills do translate to motorcycle riding
It might sound silly, but being proficient on a bicycle is helpful when learning to ride a motorcycle. In fact, many instructors will inquire about each student's level of experience from the moment training begins. If you have never operated a motorcycle before, a rider coach may ask you to rate your skill level on a bicycle, which isn't that strange considering where the industry began. If you look at the history of Royal Enfield, for example, one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers, their debut model over a century ago was a gas-powered bicycle.
The biggest connection between bicycle and motorcycle proficiency, is balance. Performing turns, and maintaining consistent control while braking, accelerating, and coming to a full stop, are all vital to your success and safety on a motorcycle. And while a bicycle is much lighter and slower, it still requires similar stability and equilibrium as riding a motorbike.
In addition, without any time logged on a bicycle, you won't have developed specific muscles that are also used when operating a motorcycle. For example, when mountain biking, due to the uneven terrain and tight turns, you'll build up both upper body and core strength, which are essential for stability on two wheels, especially a low speeds. In fact, even motorcycle riders with experience may struggle when trying to maneuver at 5 mph, because it demands both excellent balance and strength (specifically if the motorcycle is heavy), to maintain control.
Make sure you have the required protective gear before training
Before you'll be able to get on a motorcycle during the hands-on portion of training, you need to ensure you have certain items beforehand. First, you'll need a helmet that meets DOT (Department of Transportation) standards and you should be knowledgeable in the things to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet. New lower-end options typically retail between $150 to $200, but you can go beyond $1000 for some premium choices. Depending on the type of helmet you choose, you'll also need safety googles.
In terms of clothing, you need to cover all of your skin. If you show up to riding instruction wearing flip-flops, shorts and a tank-top, you won't be permitted to participate. Instead, make sure you have a good long-sleeve shirt, thick jeans, shoes, or boots that protect your ankles and leather gloves for hand protection.
Some training programs may have gear to loan out to students, but there are a few reasons you might want to bring your own. Sizing could be a major issue if the instructor doesn't have anything that fits you. Helmets come in many sizes and you might be out of luck, if the only option refuses to slide over your head. Also, it doesn't take a major accident to render a helmet less effective, as even minimal impacts can cause integrity issues. Considering you don't know the history of "loaner" gear, its wise to secure your own before class begins.