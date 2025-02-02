Motorcycle Riding Classes: What To Consider Before Signing Up

Between 2018 and 2023, the number of licensed motorcyclists in the U.S. rose each year to approximately 8.8 million riders, per Statista.com. With many beginners considering an entry into the world of motorbikes, there are several things you need to know before buying your first motorcycle. While these machines create a wholly unique, freedom-filled, and thrilling experience, the truth is, they can also be dangerous. For example, data from 2022 showed that for every 100,000 registered motorbikes in the U.S., there was a reported 864 injuries, per AutoInsurance.com. These figures don't mean that you shouldn't take up riding; however, they illustrate one of many reasons a motorcycle safety course is a good idea.

Advertisement

A great step for newcomer's toward becoming comfortable, confident, and knowledgeable about riding motorcycles is a training course. Not only will a class provide you instruction that'll come in handy when you go to get a license, but it can also save you money on insurance. But, before you register for the next class, there are few things to think about. You'll want read up on the course materials and become familiar with the terminology, ensure you're able to balance on two wheels by spending time on a bicycle, and ensure you have the proper attire and protection for hands-on learning.