10 Of The Highest-Rated Apple Watch Ultra 2 Bands You Can Buy Online
The Apple Watch has been the reigning champion of smartwatch brands for the longest time. Despite receiving small changes every year, the Apple Watch is the go-to option for fitness enthusiasts and those who want to keep a tab on their daily essentials. While the standard Apple Watch delivered on this front, the Cupertino giant felt the need to cater to adventurous folks and introduced the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022. In 2023, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced with minor upgrades and the same design. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a rugged exterior with a titanium chassis, giving it a bold look. Owing to this, if you switched from a standard Apple Watch, your existing bands may not suit the look of the new watch. This is why we've come up with a list of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands you can buy to change the look of your watch.
One of the biggest USPs of any Apple Watch (apart from its fitness features) is the ability to style it as you wish. There are a plethora of official and aftermarket Apple Watch bands that you can get to match your watch with your outfit or activity for the day. This level of customization ensures you can wear your Apple Watch to the gym, a party, or even a formal gathering — without looking out of place. Hence, we've covered a wide variety of Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands catering to a large demographic.
amBand rugged sports band
By default, Apple lets you choose from three separate band options on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. If you went with the trail loop made of fabric, you may miss the silicone sports band in certain scenarios. For instance, some users may prefer working out with a silicone or TPU band since they fare better in the long run, especially when subjected to sweat. Unlike fabric bands, they're also a better option for swimming or other water sports since they dry up quickly. If you are of the same opinion, consider getting the amBand rugged sports band for your Apple Watch Ultra 2. We specifically prefer this band due to its metallic connectors that are color-matched to the Apple Watch Ultra 2's chassis. This makes it seem like it's a first-party band that integrates seamlessly with the watch.
The rest of the strap is made using TPU and has a rugged design and texture. This is one of the rare sports bands that not only looks appealing enough to be worn daily but is also comfortable. Along with the natural titanium colorway, amBand also has the same strap available in a matte black variant to match the latest edition of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Users love this band primarily due to its lightweight nature and durability. You can also wear this band while diving since it's water-resistant and dries up quickly with a couple of dabs using a towel.
Suitisbest leather band for Apple Watch Ultra 2
This new trend of matching the band's connector to that of the Apple Watch's chassis is catching up quickly, and we're not complaining. Just like the amBand strap mentioned above, the Suitisest leather band also has metallic connectors that integrate seamlessly with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Attached to those connectors is a premium leather band that is hand-stitched. It looks classy, and is definitely a look when worn on the wrist with a matching outfit. Thanks to how the band is designed, it can be worn by both men and women. Moreover, it's not too thick so it can suit most wrist sizes.
The full-grown leather patinas over time give the band a rustic look. If you've ever used a lather case or belt, you'll know exactly what we're talking about. While users mention how the band is thick and durable, we wouldn't recommend taking it anywhere close to water or moist surfaces. So, working out with the Suitisbest band or going swimming in it is an absolute no-no. It's best to pair it with a suit or a polo T-shirt when you're going golfing. A leather band of this quality is also priced reasonably well, so you can pick up a few in different colors if you like the band's look on your wrist.
Milanese Loop for Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's Milanese Loop is an extremely popular band introduced alongside the first-gen Apple Watch. It's a premium offering that uses high-quality metal and looks extremely classy. However, the biggest deterrent to the official Milanese Loop band is its price. Coming in just shy of $100, it's a rather expensive price to pay for a watch band, especially considering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already one expensive smartwatch. Thankfully, several third-party manufacturers quickly picked up the design owing to its success and started making replicas of the Milanese Loop. One such product is the Milanese Loop from Plesechde. It looks and feels exactly like the one from Apple — but at a fraction of Apple's asking price.
Despite the lower price tag, the bands are matched exactly as per both the colors of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This shows the attention to detail that these third-party OEMs also have. The band is held together on the wrist with the help of a strong magnet. If you and your spouse or a friend have the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in different colorways, you can even get the bundle pack that has one natural titanium and one black band for an even better price. This is yet another band that can be worn to an office meeting or even a social gathering. If you wish to experience the Milanese loop without paying the Apple tax, this one from Plesechde is one of the best options.
Mosonio jewelery band for Apple Watch Ultra 2
This one is for the ladies. If you like to add some bling to your outfit, consider picking up the Monsonio jewelry set for your Apple Watch Ultra 2. 'Set' refers to the package shipping with a shiny silver band, accompanied by a color-matched case that goes around the Apple Watch Ultra 2's bezel. The case has studded crystals all along that give it an attractive shine. You can observe a similar sort of treatment given to the band as well. When any source of light hits this jewelry combo, you can see it come to life. The band is metallic so it feels premium when worn, indicating that it's not just about the aesthetics but also about how it feels on the wrist when worn for long durations.
On the other hand, the case or bezel that goes around the dial is made using polycarbonate. This is understandable since it doesn't touch your hand and hence, doesn't have to be made using premium materials. Along with adding an element of bling to your attire, the Monsonio jewelry set also protects your Apple Watch Ultra w since the case acts like a bumper. If you often hit your wrists on walls or table corners, it's going to ensure the watch itself doesn't get beat up. Talk about form and functionality in a single product! It's available in a plethora of colors, so there's one for every occasion.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro
Spigen has become a household name for protective cases and accessories for smartphones. The brand has carried over the same legacy even with its smartwatch accessories. The Rugged Armor Pro, for example, brings the best of the Rugged Armor series of cases for smartphones to a shrunken-down version of smartphones on our wrists — smartwatches. A quick look at the Rugged Armor Pro for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and it's only going to remind you of one thing — a Casio G-Shock, but smarter. If you like how G-Shock watches look — rugged and bulky — you will enjoy how the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro makes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 look on your wrist.
It wraps around the entire watch just like the Mosonio case above. However, unlike that product that came in two parts, the Spigen Rugger Armor Pro is a TPU case-cum-strap unit that fits snugly on top of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It protects the watch's surface and screen from dings and dents, ensuring it stays new for a long, long time. The rugged nature of the case means you can wear it on treks, hikes, swims, and while participating in adventure sports. There are a bunch of colors to choose from with the black and transparent ones being among user favorites. If you have the get it and forget it outlook, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is the way to go.
Acestar titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra 2
When Apple made the switch from aluminum to titanium with the Apple Watch Ultra, the biggest difference apart from the sheer strength of the material was in terms of aesthetics. The natural titanium color of the Apple Watch Ultra looked so much more appealing than the generic aluminum variants of the standard Apple Watch. Even with the Ultra 2, the sentiment remains the same. Of course, there's now even a black version of the watch that looks as classy and premium as the natural titanium one. Regardless of which color you pick, ensure you also add the Acestar titanium band to your cart before you check out.
It looks extremely premium and makes your Apple Watch Ultra 2 look like it's one single unit with the band integrated with the chassis of the watch. Both ends of the band clasp together via magnets. The brand provides a tool to remove or add extra links to modify the size of the band as per your wrist. It's quite heavy as per several users and as a result, screams premium. No doubt, the price is on the higher side compared to most metallic bands. However, titanium is an expensive metal which drives up the cost significantly. It's an absolute looker and a definite conversation starter. A must-buy if you have the budget.
Spigen Lite Fit Pro
While the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro mentioned above is an excellent product, it may end up being too bulky for most people. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already quite a thick and heavy smartwatch that may appear oversized on most wrists. Adding a rugged case only emphasizes its size so it may not look appealing, or worse, feel uncomfortable over long durations. That's where the Spigen Lite Fit Pro steps in. It's a much thinner, more sober version of the Rugged Armor Pro with two major changes. For starters, the case surrounding the watch's chassis isn't as thick as the Rugged Armor Pro, so it doesn't look as massive when worn on the wrist. Moreover, the band attached to the case is made of fabric, so it's much thinner and lighter, reducing the overall footprint.
Fabric bands are among the most comfortable ones for most activities. In fact, it's the band that we recommend to most people who want a simple strap that gets the job done while feeling comfortable when worn all day. Thankfully, the band on the Spigen Lite Fit Pro fits the bill perfectly. It's worth noting, though, that fabric bands aren't advisable to be worn when swimming or diving since they absorb water and take a while to dry up. Despite this, the Spigen Lite Fit Pro is one of our favorite products, especially if you're looking to protect your Apple Watch Ultra 2 while adding a new band at the same time.
Sunfwr simple leather band
We already mentioned a leather band at the top that looks nice and classy. However, it has some elements, like the titanium ends, that may not appeal to folks who want a minimalist look. If that's you, don't worry. The Sunfwr leather band has got you covered. The design is as simple as it gets. It looks like one of those leather straps that you would find on an analog watch from back in the day. A simple buckle that holds the band in place on your wrist, with two loops to secure it. To the brand's credit, the band is extremely affordable, considering that it's top-grain leather and can be worn by both men and women.
Notably, the stitching on the band stands out and adds to the overall aesthetic. What's also commendable is that Sunfwr sells this leather band in 13 different color options — so there's something for everyone. Users mention they love how the band feels weightless when worn and that it's extremely comfortable to wear all day. But, just like any other leather band or accessory, you need to be careful around water and ensure it doesn't come in contact with liquids. So, when you're washing hands, it's best to take off your Apple Watch if you have the Sunfwr band on. Considering the price point, you can pick up a few color options to match your outfit for the day.
Nereides nylon sports band for Apple Watch Ultra 2
If you're someone who wears your Apple Watch all day, every day, you need a band that prioritizes comfort. Your search ends here with the Nereides nylon band for the Apple Watch. Despite being a rugged band that's generally meant to be worn when hiking or performing similar adventurous activities, the lightweight and flexible nature of nylon ensures the Nereides band is among the most comfortable ones out there for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.It's thick, so it won't break or tear easily, and it's attached using velcro, so it won't come off easily either, no matter what you're doing.
Nylon is also a breathable material, so your skin doesn't experience any irritation when you wear the band for long periods. Another advantage of a nylon band like this is that it doesn't feel too thick or come in the way when you're typing or working on a laptop. While you can work out with the band at the gym or even go on runs with it, we wouldn't recommend showering with it or dipping it in the pool. This is because nylon absorbs water and can take a long time to dry, and during this tenure, it can feel rather uncomfortable on your wrist. So, switch to a silicone or TPU band for these edge cases.
Maledan 10-pack solo loop
Apple introduced the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop a couple of years back in an attempt to make wearing the Apple Watch easier. It doesn't have any clasping mechanism and can be worn like a bangle or armband. However, just like most Apple products, the cost of both products is extremely high, almost hitting the three-digit mark. Not everyone may be willing to splurge so much on something as simple as a smartwatch band. Thus, we picked out the perfect replica that offers a pack of ten braided solo loops for a fraction of what Apple charges for just one. The Maledan solo loop combo comes in an assortment of colors and designs that you can keep switching between based on your attire or mood.
Despite being extremely affordable, reviews say the product is soft and feels good on the wrist. Since there's no buckle or fastener, it's a one-size-fits-all solution. Unlike the original solo loop, which comes in different sizes, this one from Maledan has an adjustment slider to tighten or loosen the fit. This is important since you want to ensure the Apple Watch is sitting snugly on your wrist when taking an ECG. Whether you're working out or headed to work, the Maledan solo loop caters to all occasions and can be a good everyday band for a lot of people.
How we picked the bands
The Apple Watch bands market is a huge rabbit hole. There are thousands of bands of different varieties, designs, and purposes, and there are several permutations and combinations among them. Picking the 10 best ones out of this massive sample space can be a challenge. Thus, we decided to eliminate a good chunk of options by picking the best-rated Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands on online platforms. After all, user reviews decide how well end consumers perceive a product. There are some who use their watch to track workouts, some who wear it to work, some who swim with it, and some who wear it all day for notifications and apps and, hence, want a comfortable and lightweight strap.
We've attempted to address all of these cohorts so as to ensure there's something for everybody. Moreover, a lot of bands are well-suited to all genders, increasing the scope of the audience. Depending on what you use your Apple Watch for, you can go through the descriptions of all the abovementioned products and decide on a couple of options that may suit your usage. Considering the fact that most smartwatches on the list are reasonably priced, you can pick up a few band and cycle between them.