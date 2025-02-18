6 Common Reasons Your Motorcycle Won't Start

Nothing kills the excitement of a ride faster than a motorcycle that refuses to start. You turn the key, press the starter, and — nothing. Maybe the engine cranks but won't fire up, or the bike is completely lifeless. Either way, it's a frustrating experience that can leave you stranded.

Advertisement

Motorcycle starting problems usually come down to a handful of common issues. A dead battery is a usual suspect, but fuel delivery problems, electrical faults, or even a faulty kill switch can also be to blame. Sometimes, the fix is as simple as tightening a loose battery connection or replacing stale fuel. Other times, you'll need to dig deeper.

Choosing to ignore these problems can prevent your motorcycle from starting or lead to even bigger issues. As such, it's always a good idea to troubleshoot starting issues early on. But before you start tearing your bike apart, it's best to check the simple things first. Let's go over the common reasons why your motorcycle won't start and what you can do about them.

Advertisement