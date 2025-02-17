How Fast Can You Safely Drive With Your Truck's 4WD Engaged?

Many modern and classic 4x4 SUVs and trucks feature part-time 4WD (four-wheel drive), generally with a system which requires an input that the driver can engage at any speed. But is there such a thing as an "unsafe" speed to operate a 4WD, given the name part-time? There's a lot of different types of 4WD, from your basic transfer case up to highly-advanced AWD (all-wheel drive) units on cars like the Audi Quattro AWD system. Here, we'll discuss manually-operated 4WD systems using a chain-driven transfer case with 4H (four-high) and 4L (four-low) modes, the most common format for a part-time system. This doesn't apply to full-time 4WD-equipped vehicles, which, as the name implies, can be safely driven in full-time 4WD mode at any speed all the time.

I've owned and driven a variety of 4x4s equipped with part-time 4WD since 2008, as well as worked on a number of their driveline components over the years. From my experience, for normal driving, you should use 2H (two-high) or full-time 4WD if your truck has it. 4H is good for most off-road situations, but nothing over 55 mph on paved roads except if you're having major traction issues. You can shift into 4H at any point, but doing so under certain conditions may end up hurting your vehicle's driveline components, and yes, that includes speed. So what factors affect your transfer case if you exceed these general operating speeds for 4H and 4L? In order to answer this question, we'll have to lightly dig into what a transfer case is, how it works, and how speed might affect all that.

