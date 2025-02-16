Acura Integra MPG: What Kind Of Mileage Are Actual Owners Getting?

Honda reignited the flame of a much-beloved nameplate after formally reinstating the Acura Integra in the luxury automaker's lineup. The fifth-gen Integra has underpinnings from the 11th-generation Honda Civic Hatchback and the powertrain combo from the Civic Si. The base engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The hotter Integra Type S variant has inherited the high-strung turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C1 four-cylinder engine from the Civic Type R, producing 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

All Acura Integras have a front-wheel drivetrain governed by a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Integra A-Spec with Technology package has an available six-speed manual gearbox, but the manual is standard in the Type S. Since the Integra is essentially a buttoned-down Civic, it achieves similar fuel economy ratings. The official EPA numbers are up to 30 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 33 mpg combined with the CVT. Meanwhile, the six-speed manual returns an EPA-approved 26 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg combined.

In contrast, a Honda Civic Si with the same 1.5-liter turbo engine returns an EPA-rated 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. We get the part about the Integra being a sportier and more luxurious Civic, but how does it fare at the pumps in real-world driving?

