Acura Integra MPG: What Kind Of Mileage Are Actual Owners Getting?
Honda reignited the flame of a much-beloved nameplate after formally reinstating the Acura Integra in the luxury automaker's lineup. The fifth-gen Integra has underpinnings from the 11th-generation Honda Civic Hatchback and the powertrain combo from the Civic Si. The base engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The hotter Integra Type S variant has inherited the high-strung turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C1 four-cylinder engine from the Civic Type R, producing 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
All Acura Integras have a front-wheel drivetrain governed by a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Integra A-Spec with Technology package has an available six-speed manual gearbox, but the manual is standard in the Type S. Since the Integra is essentially a buttoned-down Civic, it achieves similar fuel economy ratings. The official EPA numbers are up to 30 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 33 mpg combined with the CVT. Meanwhile, the six-speed manual returns an EPA-approved 26 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg combined.
In contrast, a Honda Civic Si with the same 1.5-liter turbo engine returns an EPA-rated 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. We get the part about the Integra being a sportier and more luxurious Civic, but how does it fare at the pumps in real-world driving?
The Acura Integra is good on gas
Honda vehicles have always been synonymous with performance when you need it and fuel economy when you don't. The Integra Talk community has revealed that owners are getting near-identical fuel economy numbers from their Integras compared to the official EPA ratings. "I have the six-speed manual and have been averaging around 27.7 mpg," said user nate8088. "I have 1300 miles on a six-speed manual and have gotten 303 mpg by my calculations," added user Slowcarfast. "I alternate 89 and 91 octane (gas)."
Meanwhile, data from Fuelly suggests a combined average of 32.42 mpg for the 2023 Acura Integra, much lower than what Integra owners from Reddit are experiencing. "I'm getting about 20 to 28 mpg in the city and 34 to 45 mpg on the highway in a 6MT Integra A-Spec," said Dakei on Reddit/r/Acura. "On spirited drives, I'm averaging 24 mpg in sport mode, shifting at 4k+ rpms." Meanwhile, user LightLegacy concurs: "When I put the car on cruise control and drive 100+ miles on the highway, I easily average 38 to 42 mpg." Moreover, CVT-equipped Integras are fuel misers to the core. "I get about 27.5 mpg CVT, but I also live in a start-stop area," said Redder user Acceptable-Cell9370. "But on long drives, it's not uncommon for it to reach over 40 mpg."
How about the Integra Type S? With more power than the Civic Type R and capable of scooting zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, the Acura Integra Type S is just as quick as the Civic Type R in the right hands. However, that type of high-revving performance does not favor the pumps, as the Type S is EPA-rated at 21 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 24 mpg combined.