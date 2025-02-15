How To Let Air Out Of A Tire (With And Without A Tool)

Driving on overinflated or underinflated tires is a surefire way to slash the life out of your car's rubber, which is bad news if you're on a tight budget since new tires are darn expensive. Maintaining the correct tire pressure on all four corners will save you about 11 cents a mile on gas and extend the life of your tires by 4,700 miles, according to the NHTSA. The sad part is that only 19% of American car owners are conscientious about proper tire inflation and maintenance.

Slacking on periodic tire maintenance can lead to early wear and tear and potentially deadly blowouts. The most important thing you can do is to always drive with the correct tire pressure. The manufacturer lists the recommended tire pressure in the owner's manual or on a sticker called the Tire and Loading Information Label on the inside of the driver's door. Pressure is listed is in pounds per square inch (PSI) or kilopascals (kPA).

Using a tire pressure gauge, you can instantly check if your tires have too little or too much air. You must add air if the pressure reading is below the recommended value, and you can do it at a service station or with a portable tire inflator. However, what should you do if the readings exceed the recommended tire pressure?

