6 Of The Best GoPro Helmet Mounts You Can Buy
If you're a cyclist or ride a motorcycle, there are a bunch of legal ways to customize your helmet with various stickers, magnets, and other accessories — and some of these can be functional, rather than decorative. For example, if you like to document your rides with an action camera, you can mount it to your helmet rather than your handlebars or another part of your bike. Many vloggers and action cam users actually prefer to mount their devices to their helmets, as it better simulates your own point-of-view, doesn't affect the balance of your bike, leaves room for phone mounts and other handlebar accessories, and allows you to easily take the camera with you after you park.
Along with bikers, skiers and other helmet-wearing extreme-sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of both action cameras and the helmet mounts that attach to them. GoPro cameras sit at the very top of SlashGear's ranked list of the best action cameras you can buy, with many people using a GoPro to capture their footage. Just as you'd want to equip yourself with one of the best motorcycle helmets and other top-quality gear, you'll want a GoPro mount that's worth your money.
If you're in the market for a new GoPro helmet mount, there are several factors to take into consideration — including cost, compatibility, flexibility, the way it attaches to your helmet, and ease of use. Here are six of the best GoPro helmet mounts you can buy, based on reviews from people who've actually tried them out. More information on how these GoPro helmet mounts were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
GoPro Helmet Front Side Mount
First-party offerings are often a safe bet when looking for accessories for your favorite device or gadget. If you like the way GoPro makes their camera — and, if you're like us, then you really like the GoPro Hero 13 — there's a good chance you'll also like its GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount. Of course you never want to go just by the name, but GoPro's mount lives up to the brand, according to customers who've purchased and used it. Based on over 2,000 Amazon user reviews, the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount has a very positive overall customer score of 4.7 out of 5.
What makes this mount particularly stand out is its versatility. It's compatible with all GoPro cameras, so you can still use it even if you own an older GoPro model. It also gives you multiple angles to shoot from, as it can mount to either the front or side of your motorcycle helmet (or any other type of helmet). This not only allows you to shoot footage more comfortably, but also mix up the look of your videos.
The GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount comes with a swivel mount assembly, two curved adhesive mounts, and a thumb screw vertical mounting buckle that's simple to use. Some customers have reported that the adhesive mounts aren't as strong as they should be, though these represent a small number of reviews. Although it's a first-party accessory, the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount is nowhere close to being the most expensive mount on this list.
The GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount is available from Amazon for around $22.
Snap Mount Pro
The price tag on the Snap Mount Pro might scare you away, but if you're looking for a helmet mount that's also compatible with other accessories in the Snap ecosystem, such as bike mounts and ski mounts, you may find the higher cost is worth the price. That's because it comes with an adapter that will allow the Snap Mount to work with other mounts, as well as a back plate, thumbscrew, and lanyard. In addition to being compatible with the GoPro Max and all models of the GoPro Hero, it can also be used with the Insta360 One RS and cameras with 3-prong quick release capabilities. By using mounts in the Snap ecosystem, you can quickly move your camera from your helmet to a tripod, selfie-stick, or other accessory to best capture your footage.
The mount itself uses rare-earth magnets to firmly secure the GoPro to your helmet, along with a twist-lock action that makes it simple to attach and remove. These N52 magnets are ten times stronger than ceramic magnets. Whether you're riding at top speeds or doing aerials on your dirt bike, you won't need to worry about losing the mount — or the GoPro.
Plus, both the mount and the magnets are waterproof up to 32 feet, so you can even take it scuba diving with you. Lining up the magnets to secure the mount is a simple process, as they have easy-to-grip finger holds. On Amazon, the Snap Mount Pro has a solid 4.5 out of 5 overall user rating, based on nearly 1,000 customers. People generally agree that its versatility and reliability are strong points, though a few don't think the magnets are strong enough.
The Snap Mount Pro retails for $69.99 on Amazon.
Dango Design Gripper Mount
If you're looking for a flashy mount to add some pizzazz to your helmet, the Dango Design Gripper Mount is a good option, as it comes in four different colors: ripper red, bomber blue, action orange, and stealth black. It makes for a great chin mount and is very simple to use, as it clips onto your helmet as opposed to using adhesives or screws. The clip has a slim yet durable design and uses a dual torsion spring-loaded mechanism to provide robust clamping force, and a flexible web so the jaw of the gripper can be used on irregular surfaces — such as a helmet. Since it's a relatively simple — but effective — way to mount your GoPro to your helmet, you can attach it and remove it in seconds.
The Dango Design Gripper Mount works with most full-face helmets and, unlike some other options, allows you to fully close your visor. The mount features a two-axis rotation that allows you to easily adjust the camera to get the angle you're looking for. It can also be used as a tripod or handheld stabilizer when you're off your vehicle. In addition to the GoPro, the mount is also compatible with the DJI Osmo camera. After testing several different mounts on her motorcycle, Staci Wilt of Ride to Food reported that Dango Design's mount has an "insanely strong grip" and praised how easy it is to install. However, she did note that some riders could find it too heavy, especially as a chin mount.
Amazon sells the Dango Design Gripper Mount for $49.99.
GoPro Vented Helmet Strap Mount
If you prefer to use a vented helmet, one option for attaching your action camera is the GoPro Vented Helmet Strap Mount. It's made by GoPro and has the same quality you would expect from its camera. Plus, as a first-party accessory, you don't have to worry about compatibility — the strap mount will work not just with the current generation action camera but all older models as well, including the GoPro Hero 12 Black and the GoPro MAX. It's also compatible with helmets of all sizes.
There's not much to this particular mount — it's basically just a well-made strap that goes in and out of the vented holes of your helmet. It's easy to adjust, so you can make sure it's tight and secure, and it's just as easy to loosen and remove your camera when you need to. Since it's just a strap, GoPro didn't prioritize style over function — it only comes in black.
Based on over 2,300 Amazon customer reviews, GoPro's Vented Helmet Strap has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall user score, however it's currently unavailable to buy individually on Amazon, though a three-pack is available for $42. This could be useful if you ride in a pack or if you use your GoPro in rough conditions where you want to have backups on hand.
An individual GoPro Vented Helmet Strap Mount is available, however, from Walmart for $14.99.
Surewo Motorcycle Helmet Chin Strap Mount
Surewo is a popular manufacturer of camera accessories, and its Surewo Magnetic Action Camera Mount is one of the best GoPro mounts for your car that you can find. It shouldn't be much of a surprise then that it also makes a great helmet mount for the GoPro. The Surewo Motorcycle Helmet Chin Strap Mount allows you to securely fasten your action camera under your chin, which is particularly useful if you don't like the top-heavy feel of attaching it above your helmet.
The mount uses an elastic strap and plastic buckles that make it easy to attach and remove, with no excess straps hanging from your chin. You can also tilt your camera angle without needing to adjust the mount. Another advantage to going with Surewo's product is that it's one of the most affordable ways to mount your GoPro to your helmet. An X-Mount variant that provides additional stability will cost you a little bit more.
On Amazon, the Surewo Motorcycle Helmet Chin Strap Mount has a solid 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 1,800 user reviews. One downside to the Surewo Motorcycle Helmet Chin Strap Mount is that it can't be used with certain GoPro accessories, such as the GoPro selfie-stick or the Media Mod, but if you're only interested in capturing action directly from your POV, this shouldn't be an issue.
The Surewo Motorcycle Helmet Chin Strap Mount has a list price of $17.99, but is currently available from Amazon for $14.99. The Surewo X-Shaped Mount is $24.99.
MiPremium Waterproof 3M Adhesive Sticky Mounts
One of the cheapest — and simplest — ways to mount your GoPro to your helmet is by using MiPremium Waterproof 3M Adhesive Sticky Mounts, which are roughly $1 per sticker. By using a flat adhesive pad, you have a mount that is smaller and lighter than pretty much any other option.
One side is the 3M adhesive that, once carefully applied, will firmly adhere to your helmet. The other side is a thin mount that attaches to the GoPro. It's made of aluminum, so it's rustproof, and the adhesives themselves are also weatherproof and industrial strength — so they won't slide off the moment they get wet. Plus, with no buckles or straps involved, there are fewer parts to the mount that can break during the action. The mount is compatible with all models of the GoPro Hero, as well as many other action cameras.
While using adhesives may be the easiest way to mount your GoPro, you're putting the fate of your expensive camera in the hands of 3M and how strong the stickers are. The adhesives are typically more than strong enough, but with no failsafe, there is always the possibility your GoPro could fly off at the worst time. It doesn't seem to happen often though, as MiPremium's sticky mounts have a strong 4.5 out of 5 average customer score, based on over 1,500 Amazon user ratings.
A 10-pack of MiPremium Waterproof 3M Adhesive Sticky Mounts retails on Amazon for $9.99.
How these GoPro helmet mounts were selected
If you're involved with fast-moving action such as mountain biking, snowboarding, or motorcycle riding, you're really going to want to make sure your expensive GoPro camera doesn't detach from your helmet at the wrong time. To find the best GoPro helmet mounts we looked to people who've actually used the products, scouring the reviews of Amazon customers who've purchased the items. All of the recommended mounts on this list have at least a 4.3 out of 5 average customer score, based on a high number of reviews. With so many customers weighing in, these ratings can be considered reliable, as any fake reviews or outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have minimal impact on the average rating.
In addition to reliability, when compiling this list we made sure to display a diverse range of options. Whether your helmet is solid or vented, or whether you prefer chin mounts, side mounts, top mounts, strap mounts, magnetic mounts, or adhesive mounts — you should find a quality option that's right for you on this list.