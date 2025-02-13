6 Of The Best GoPro Helmet Mounts You Can Buy

If you're a cyclist or ride a motorcycle, there are a bunch of legal ways to customize your helmet with various stickers, magnets, and other accessories — and some of these can be functional, rather than decorative. For example, if you like to document your rides with an action camera, you can mount it to your helmet rather than your handlebars or another part of your bike. Many vloggers and action cam users actually prefer to mount their devices to their helmets, as it better simulates your own point-of-view, doesn't affect the balance of your bike, leaves room for phone mounts and other handlebar accessories, and allows you to easily take the camera with you after you park.

Advertisement

Along with bikers, skiers and other helmet-wearing extreme-sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of both action cameras and the helmet mounts that attach to them. GoPro cameras sit at the very top of SlashGear's ranked list of the best action cameras you can buy, with many people using a GoPro to capture their footage. Just as you'd want to equip yourself with one of the best motorcycle helmets and other top-quality gear, you'll want a GoPro mount that's worth your money.

If you're in the market for a new GoPro helmet mount, there are several factors to take into consideration — including cost, compatibility, flexibility, the way it attaches to your helmet, and ease of use. Here are six of the best GoPro helmet mounts you can buy, based on reviews from people who've actually tried them out. More information on how these GoPro helmet mounts were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

Advertisement