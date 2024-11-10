7 Ways To Customize Your Motorcycle Helmet Without Ruining It (Or Making It Illegal)

When it comes to motorcycle riding gear, helmets should be at the top of your list. That said, while helmets can be life-saving, it's not required for them to look boring. These days, there are plenty of ways you can customize your motorcycle helmet so other people don't accidentally take it home or style it the way you want. But, before you proceed with reading our recommendations, there are a couple of things you should know.

Advertisement

First, it's important for you to review specific laws that apply to you as a rider. In the United States, the Governors Highway Safety Association shares that there isn't a single universal law for wearing motorcycle helmets, and three states (Illinois, Iowa, and New Hampshire) don't even have one at all. Despite this, most states do have helmet laws in place, whether it's for specific types of riders or for everyone. Because of this, it's important to consider the laws of the states you plan to ride through as well, not just the one you live in.

Additionally, while you may not be legally required by local laws to wear a helmet, there are helmet certifications in place to help guide you when choosing the best one for you. For example, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 218, which is a set of qualities that qualify helmets as safe. Helmets that have passed this standard will be allowed to have the "DOT" label to separate them from non-compliant alternatives.

Advertisement