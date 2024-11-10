7 Ways To Customize Your Motorcycle Helmet Without Ruining It (Or Making It Illegal)
When it comes to motorcycle riding gear, helmets should be at the top of your list. That said, while helmets can be life-saving, it's not required for them to look boring. These days, there are plenty of ways you can customize your motorcycle helmet so other people don't accidentally take it home or style it the way you want. But, before you proceed with reading our recommendations, there are a couple of things you should know.
First, it's important for you to review specific laws that apply to you as a rider. In the United States, the Governors Highway Safety Association shares that there isn't a single universal law for wearing motorcycle helmets, and three states (Illinois, Iowa, and New Hampshire) don't even have one at all. Despite this, most states do have helmet laws in place, whether it's for specific types of riders or for everyone. Because of this, it's important to consider the laws of the states you plan to ride through as well, not just the one you live in.
Additionally, while you may not be legally required by local laws to wear a helmet, there are helmet certifications in place to help guide you when choosing the best one for you. For example, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 218, which is a set of qualities that qualify helmets as safe. Helmets that have passed this standard will be allowed to have the "DOT" label to separate them from non-compliant alternatives.
What is considered a safe motorcycle helmet?
When it comes to helmet safety, it's important to note that while a DOT sticker does give you some added peace of mind, there are other important things to consider. After all, counterfeit DOT stickers also exist. Aside from a DOT label, there are also other labels that can indicate further safety testing that some states also require. Additionally, it is possible that a used helmet has already gone through significant wear-and-tear and it's due for a replacement.
Because of this, you may also want to consider the NHTSA's additional guidelines for safe motorcycle helmets [PDF], which include a combination of stiff and comfort inner liners, strong rivets on its chin strap, and a hard outer shell. Typically, it also mentions that anything below 3 lbs should raise some red flags and that there should be a face shield and chin protector as well. But if you're looking for other ways to spice up your motorcycle helmet without risking your license (and your life), all hope is not lost.
Thankfully, according to the State of California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the overall safety of a DOT-compliant helmet won't be affected by adding stick-on decorations. So, in this article, we'll be sharing several quirky and even useful ways some decorations can add character to your head protection.
Adding stickers to a helmet
Decals and stickers have always been part of motorcycle racing culture. Aside from sponsorships, some other cool ways motorcycle stickers have been used include promoting movies and raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. Apart from decorating your bike, stickers can also be a cheap and easy way to differentiate yourself from a pack of riders. While there are thousands of sticker options available, the best stickers for your motorcycle helmet are usually durable, weatherproof, heavy-duty stickers.
If you want some added safety features, you can even get reflective stickers for your motorcycle helmet, which can help alert other drivers of your presence on the road. Some popular reflective motorcycle helmets include the customTAYLOR33 kiss decal, which has an average rating of 4.6 across 2,000 reviews. Although it comes in sizes up to 18 inches wide, the 3-inch offering that sells as a pair for $15.99 is the perfect size for most helmets. Aside from being UV and water-resistant, it also comes in a range of twelve colors. However, if you want something more minimalist, VFLUO offers reflective stripe stickers for only $13.90, too.
Should you end up with a sticker that isn't perfect, the good thing is that it's not permanent. In fact, even if you just change your mind, you can easily just take it out. And, of course, if you're worried about the icky residue that comes with removing stickers, we have a nice little guide for removing car stickers that will work for this, too.
Helmet covers
A great thing about helmet covers is that you can easily switch them out without any permanent damage to your helmet. If you love dressing up while going on your adventures, you can even swap different designs to match your riding outfit.
Moto Loot offers several highly rated helmets with quirky designs, which include a shark, squid, a Viking, and even a pirate, so the chances of you having the same helmet designs as someone else are pretty slim. Priced at $39.99, Moto Loot's helmet covers have an average rating of 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers and are designed to easily slip on most motorcycle helmets. That said, if you're a little naughty on the road, you can also get Carbon Moto Gear's Laughing Emoji ($34.99) or silly-looking hedgehog ($39.99) helmet covers too.
For fans of a more knitted style, there are several Etsy sellers who offer unique, handmade helmet cover designs, like bunny ears with devil horns, a pumpkin, or even an axolotl. That said, if you're a creative person who wants to make helmet covers by hand, there's no shortage of motorcycle helmet crochet patterns on Etsy, from rabbit ears to dinosaur heads. But take note, depending on the helmet cover fabric, you might want to take into consideration the time you will spend cleaning as well. While some helmet covers only need to be thrown in the washing machine, others made of more sensitive fabrics may require hand washing.
Magnetic accessories
If you don't want the hassle of maintaining a helmet cover but still want to add some shape to your motorcycle helmet, there are plenty of low-commitment magnetic accessories that you can buy instead. For this to work, they usually come with small magnets designed to be attached to your helmet. Afterward, you can easily use the magnets to swap out compatible accessories.
Helmet Flair is a popular American brand for magnetic motorcycle helmet accessories. One of their top-selling products is the MagNeatOhz small devil horns ($34.95), which over 400 people have given a thumbs up with an average of 4.3 stars on Amazon and comes in six colors (black, gold, pink, red, purple, and white). For the same price, it also comes in a slightly larger version, and should you get tired of being a devil on the road, you can even swap your horns out for some cat ears, bananas, or a unicorn horn.
Because Helmet Flair is proudly made in the United States, it's a great gift if you're looking to support American products. Not to mention, any returns and replacements can easily be done locally, including if you lose one-half of the pairs while on a ride. Although it is made of ABS plastic, it's important to note that while does it not strictly ban it, the NHSTA does caution against the impact of rigid spikes on overall helmet safety, so you'll have to weigh if you think it's worth the risk.
Add rubber accessories to your helmet
For $24.99, you can get the customTAYLOR33 rubber saw helmet accessory, which a thousand reviewers have given 4.5 stars. Weighing at only 0.01 oz, it definitely adds a lot of character (and potentially even nighttime visibility) without a lot of weight. Several reviewers have mentioned its strong adhesive wasn't just easy to install, but it also held up pretty well when they were riding at high speeds. Made of automotive-grade rubber, you can opt to attach all 15 blades or cut off portions to match your smaller helmet. Alternatively, you can also cut them into parts to make different layers.
For an extra $13.99, you can get the matching, precision-cut decals for added reflectivity as well. Available in eleven colors, all you have to do is peel and stick each UV and solvent-resistant coated sticker to the side of the rubber saw sections. But for a more cohesive visual impact, you can even order matching reflective tape from the same brand. Just make sure you choose the right rim size for the perfect fit since they carry dozens of options that go up to 29".
Since the material is made of rubber, you don't have to worry about accidentally hurting yourself with it, even in the case of an accident. Additionally, it's also made by a small business that is based in America, so it's a great way to support a local manufacturer.
Add lights to your motorcycle helmet
Should you prefer helmet decorations with more added function, adding some lights to the back could be the right move. Although you'll already have lights on your motorcycle itself, adding another set on your helmet can also give other people on the road one more thing to look at. With over 940 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars, the VERSATTA Helmet Light's premium version is available for $19.90. The simple helmet light has a rechargeable 650mAh battery that is designed to last up to 12 hours for every full charge. Attached via velcro, it has four different modes (always on, flashing, side to side, and breathing) with up to 700 lumens. With its USB-C cable, it's also possible to charge it with a power bank if you ever forget to do it at home.
For something with a little more color, STEEL MATE offers a helmet brake light with a more advanced gravity sensor system. Priced at $29.99, over 600 motorcycle riders have given the STEEL MATE helmet light an average of 4.2 stars. With 10 different streaming lights, it's completely wireless, so you don't have to deal with annoying wires inside your helmet, and it can automatically detect braking and turn red immediately. Not to mention, it can last up to 18 hours with a full battery, can be recharged with a USB-C cable, and has an automatic sleep mode that can help conserve battery during long rides.
Add a wig to your helmet
Now, if you're thinking of going a little higher up the quirky notch, you may want to consider adding wigs to your helmet, too. Wigs add a distinctive flair for brave souls who really want to make a statement on the road. Depending on your preference, you can get wigs that look like pigtails, ponytails, braids, and even a mohawk. In addition, they come in a variety of colors that range from realistic-looking hair to bright neon colors.
Some popular motorcycle wigs in the market include the SEGO helmet pigtails that almost 400 riders have given 4.1 stars for most of its variants. With prices that start at $9.99. you can get braided hair in 21 varieties of colors, which you can attach to your helmet via a suction cup. If you're lazy to manually re-do the hair to get tight braids, over 500 riders have also given the 3T-SISTER pigtails set 4.4 stars. Although a little more expensive at $16.80, the 24-inch wig is made up of multiple braids that it claims can hold up even at 200 mph. And for motorcycle riders who dream of Mohawks, the same store offers adhesive Mohawk wigs from black to neon yellow. Selling at $14.99, it has 4.5 stars from 380+ reviewers.
That said, aftercare for wigs can be a bit of a hassle. In some cases, you'll need to shampoo it to get any dirt, mud, or debris that may have been trapped during your high-speed runs through cities.
Writing or painting
Sometimes, designing your motorcycle helmet can also be a meaningful act, especially if you tend to embark on risky rides often or ride professionally. During the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302, Justin Allgaier added something priceless to his helmet: A touching message from his daughter. Written directly on his helmet with silver permanent marker, the sweet words may given him some extra luck. After all, the Chevrolet driver managed to finish second at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the same day.
Although, if you want something a little more elegantly done, Blaze Artworks offers customized airbrushed helmets as well. Blaze Artworks offers existing designs for sale with prices starting at around $505 (or £389.99) on their website. In fact, some of their popular motorcycle helmet designs include art inspired by "Top Gun," "V for Vendetta," and Jack Skellington. However, they also offer fully customized airbrushed motorcycle helmet art for a fee. To get a quotation, you'll need to shoot them a message with your pegs and photos of your existing helmet. Once approved, you can send them your helmet so they can get to work on your one-of-a-kind headgear.
That said, if you're an artist at heart, you can actually hand-paint your helmet by yourself, as long as you don't paint over the official DOT sticker that came with it or risk being flagged down for a violation in some states.