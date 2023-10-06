The Home Staple That'll Help You Remove Bumper Stickers Without A Fuss

Unless we keep them hermetically sealed and never drive them, our cars will get dirty — and when they get dirty, we'll need to clean them. Fortunately, there are several tricks and more than a few unexpected tools that'll make your car cleaner than ever, but dirt isn't the only thing we might want to remove as time goes on.

Bumper stickers (and, by extension, window stickers) are a common method of sharing a bit of our personalities, values, and senses of humor as we drive around. They also pull double duty by providing a sort of low-stakes and affordable way to add a bit of custom flair. But what happens if you decide you don't want a sticker on your car anymore? Whether you just want a change, the sticker itself has been damaged (due to the elements or human nonsense), the car is changing owners, or you've fundamentally changed as a person, there will come a time when the stickers need to go.

While you could take it into a shop to have everything professionally peeled off, it's actually pretty easy (and more affordable) to take care of it yourself. You can even do it without risking the paint or finish with one of a handful of items you likely have at home already.