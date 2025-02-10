10 Microsoft Project & Planner Features You Should Be Using

At Microsoft's 2024 Ignite conference — where the company also unveiled a new PC that looks just like a Mac Mini – Microsoft announced improved software and new Planner capabilities. You can open and edit projects, manage plans, tackle to-do lists, and leverage AI to manage work across Microsoft 365.

The new Microsoft Planner for the web rolls some of the best Microsoft apps into one, including Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft To Do. It has three main spaces — My Day shows what you need to get done today and lets you add other immediate tasks, My Tasks shows all work you're responsible for no matter where in 365 it was assigned, and My Plans shows all your plans and lets you pin favorites to open anywhere in Planner. Clicking each button pops up items that need attention, whether you're going to delegate them or check them off your Assigned to Me list.

You can do a lot of things, but the real beauty of Planner lies in what it does for you. For example, if a task is due today, Planner automatically adds it to My Day. Of course, you can put everything due today into My Day, and any other tasks you want to finish today, but there's nothing quite like getting a helpful reminder for a critical task that previously fell by the wayside. In My Tasks, you can move tasks across different plans and share plans with different team members. If you're the type of worker who lives in your inbox, you can flag a Microsoft Outlook email and it will appear in My Tasks under Flagged Emails.

