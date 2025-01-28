Teams Premium: How To Tell If You Have The Upgraded Version
Microsoft Teams is becoming one of the most popular ways for workspaces to communicate in real time, allowing employees to chat, go on video calls, share files, and host meetings. A lot of companies opt to even upgrade to Microsoft Teams Premium, which gives employees access to even more useful communication and organization features. Employees unable to use these features may not know if they're using Premium.
Whether you're an admin or user, there's a quick way to check if you're using Premium. First, sign into the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. From here, head to the Billing section. In that menu, click on Your Products. You can find Microsoft Teams listed here if your workspace is using it — check to see if it says Premium or not. If it says "Premium" but you aren't able to access the additional features that come with it, you may need to update Teams to the latest version or you need to wait the 24 hours until the license is applied if it was recently purchased.
Is Microsoft Teams Premium worth it?
Not every workspace needs Microsoft Teams Premium to function optimally. Purchasing Premium really depends on what each individual workspace needs. Of course, Premium has various features focused on helping with a workspace's organization, engagement during meetings, and connecting with audiences during webinars. This includes things like providing AI-generated meeting notes, gathering engagement reports after town halls, and customizing backgrounds during meetings.
Microsoft Teams Premium is priced at $10 per user per month, promising better time management and protection. Microsoft Teams has long been trying to come up with features that will keep employees feeling connected with one another and with the company, especially during meetings. Another interesting implementation was adding games back in 2022 to boost productivity, expressing that it could create better team building, cooperation, and stronger relationships. Despite all these features, a lot of employees still prefer Slack over Microsoft Teams, Premium or not, since Slack channels make it easy to work with anyone.