Teams Premium: How To Tell If You Have The Upgraded Version

Microsoft Teams is becoming one of the most popular ways for workspaces to communicate in real time, allowing employees to chat, go on video calls, share files, and host meetings. A lot of companies opt to even upgrade to Microsoft Teams Premium, which gives employees access to even more useful communication and organization features. Employees unable to use these features may not know if they're using Premium.

Advertisement

Whether you're an admin or user, there's a quick way to check if you're using Premium. First, sign into the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. From here, head to the Billing section. In that menu, click on Your Products. You can find Microsoft Teams listed here if your workspace is using it — check to see if it says Premium or not. If it says "Premium" but you aren't able to access the additional features that come with it, you may need to update Teams to the latest version or you need to wait the 24 hours until the license is applied if it was recently purchased.