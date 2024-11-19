Microsoft's New PC Looks Just Like A Mac Mini But Serves A Whole New Purpose

Three years after Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, an enterprise-focused cloud computing service that allowed users to log in to a virtual computer from any device or location, the company has come up with a physical manifestation of the same. At the ongoing Microsoft Ignite conference, Microsoft took the covers off the Windows 365 Link, an enterprise-focused cloud PC that is designed to connect securely to Windows 365 without the need for a secondary device.

The striking thing about the Windows 365 Link is, arguably, its design, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Mac Mini. It shares the same flat cinderblock look that the successive generations of the Mac Mini have used. What helps the Windows 365 Link easily distinguish itself from the Mac Mini is Microsoft's use of the Black color (the last time the Mac Mini was offered in a similar shade was in 2018, which came in Space Grey), and the prominent Microsoft logo that adorns the top of the device.

The physical similarities aside, the Windows 365 Link and the Apple Mac Mini share nothing in common and are products that target completely different audiences. While users may find entry level consumer focused Mac Minis being commonly used by laymen, the Windows 365 Link will mostly be confined to office, factory, and corporate environments.

