Microsoft's New PC Looks Just Like A Mac Mini But Serves A Whole New Purpose
Three years after Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, an enterprise-focused cloud computing service that allowed users to log in to a virtual computer from any device or location, the company has come up with a physical manifestation of the same. At the ongoing Microsoft Ignite conference, Microsoft took the covers off the Windows 365 Link, an enterprise-focused cloud PC that is designed to connect securely to Windows 365 without the need for a secondary device.
The striking thing about the Windows 365 Link is, arguably, its design, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Mac Mini. It shares the same flat cinderblock look that the successive generations of the Mac Mini have used. What helps the Windows 365 Link easily distinguish itself from the Mac Mini is Microsoft's use of the Black color (the last time the Mac Mini was offered in a similar shade was in 2018, which came in Space Grey), and the prominent Microsoft logo that adorns the top of the device.
The physical similarities aside, the Windows 365 Link and the Apple Mac Mini share nothing in common and are products that target completely different audiences. While users may find entry level consumer focused Mac Minis being commonly used by laymen, the Windows 365 Link will mostly be confined to office, factory, and corporate environments.
What's inside the Windows 365 Link?
Given that Windows 365 Cloud PC is an entirely cloud-based solution, there are questions about the need to use dedicated hardware for a system that will essentially still connect to a PC in the cloud. Microsoft's explanation is that the current system which lets users log in to a cloud PC from any consumer device may lead to technical issues ranging from complicated sign-in processes and latency issues and incompatibility with peripherals.
Microsoft's assertion is that the Windows 365 Link can help enterprises iron out these issues and help achieve a smoother, secure workflow, especially in the light that end users shall not have the privileges to install local apps or the ability to store local data on the machine.
Microsoft hasn't revealed the processor that powers the Windows 365 Link, although some reports suggest that it is an Intel chip. The machine uses a fanless design and the machine itself is quite compact and lightweight. The Windows 365 Link is pretty loaded as far as connectivity options go and features two USB-A 3.2 ports and a single USB-C 3.2 port at the rear. There is another USB-A 3.2 port at the front as well.
The device's rear panel also houses the ethernet port for wired network connectivity. This is also where the single HDMI port and a Display Port are located, both allowing the machine to connect to external monitors. The machine supports simultaneous connections to two 4K monitors and has also added support for wireless connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
Microsoft intends to bring the Windows 365 Link to select markets starting April 2025, and it will be on sale for $349.