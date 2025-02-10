5 Of The Fastest 400cc Motorcycles In The World

There's something particularly exciting about fast bikes. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that, unlike in a car, a rider is much more exposed and quite literally closer to both the engine and the road, and can feel the wind as they throttle the accelerator to the limit. You can find no shortage of YouTube videos and other social media posts of motorcyclists achieving top speeds and trying to break records on all kinds of motorcycles.

Enthusiasts will often discuss speed and acceleration with all kinds of qualifiers, such as which are the fastest V8 motorcycles ever made. Another way to categorize specs and records is by looking at all the different models made by a given manufacturer, such as which are the fastest Ducatis or the fastest motorcycles Harley-Davidson ever built. Because of the wide range of different kinds of motorcycles on the road, it's interesting to see which are the fastest even when they're not equipped with the largest engines available. A 400cc motorcycle won't be able to compete with the fastest 600cc bikes, for example, but they can still reach impressive top speeds.

Here are five of the fastest 400cc motorcycles in the world, based on listed top speeds by manufacturers and reputable sources, as well as documented top speeds from riders. More information on how these bikes were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

