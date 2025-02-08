7 Of The Best Substack Alternatives For Sending Newsletters

A few years ago, Substack became the platform for writers and creators looking to connect directly with an audience, build a loyal following, and make money doing it. The appeal was obvious: it's an easy-to-use interface, has built-in subscription tools for monetization, and makes it straightforard to build an audience eager for quality content. It's match made in self-publishing heaven.

But, as with any platform that rises to prominence, the honeymoon phase didn't last. What started as a creator's dream has morphed into a crowded marketplace where standing out feels like shouting into a hurricane. The 10% platform fee is cute when you're making pennies but painful when you're actually building momentum. And there's the constant hustle of converting free subscribers to paid ones, all while competing against thousands of other writers who want exactly the same thing.

Alternatives to Substack promise to soothe all these pain points, so if you're considering jumping ship, here's a round-up of seven platforms that might fit the bill. We've focused on each platform's key selling point, but feel free to explore their feature pages for the finer details. Let's dive in.

