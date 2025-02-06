Did Lexus Ever Make A Station Wagon?

Lexus is a car brand that's often been seen as luxurious (that's even where the name comes from), from the glorious sound of the Lexus LFA to the stunning designs of its expensive convertibles. Some may be surprised, then, that Lexus actually had a station wagon at one point. But in true Lexus fashion, its version of a station wagon was a bit more polished and a bit less about stuffing in kids and groceries. Perhaps that was the downfall of the short-lived IS300 SportsCross.

Lexus appeared to be afraid of going into full on station wagon mode. The car shared many similarities to the IS300 sedan like the inline-six 2JZ engine with just 215 horsepower and rear-wheel drive chassis — although it was not available in manual. While it had some of the station wagon features you'd expect — flat folding back seats and a passenger seat that can fold forward — it was quite short in length and height. It also had luxury elements like plush seats and aluminum trim that would be a bit inconvenient for anyone looking to pick up a group of kids from a soccer game. Would they fit? Would you want them to fit?