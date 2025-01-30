David Lynch Left Us A Warning About America's Car Culture

David Lynch's controversial filmography is a visual smorgasbord for gearheads. His knack for casting cars was not one of his discussed strengths, but his characters often revealed as much about themselves through their vehicles as they did through other means. However, this fascination with cars ran deeper than aesthetics.

As one of American cinema's most celebrated practitioners, Lynch was famous for his intuitive process. He refused to explain his pictures, preferring to let the work stand alone. So while his work could at times be difficult to parse on a narrative level, it penetrated and resonated within the subconscious mind, often bypassing the brain to aim for the heart and gut. What he did with cars was of a part with that oeuvre.

Whether showing us roadside nightmares in "Wild at Heart" or suburban sleaze in "Blue Velvet," Lynch excelled at revealing something disturbing and alien within the quaint trappings of Americana. In "Mulholland Drive," paranoia contrasts with Hollywood glamour, while the seemingly serene heartland town at the center of "Twin Peaks" is unraveled by the murder of a teenage girl. Lynch's twisted vision of America was his calling card, and of all the national absurdities he catalogued, perhaps none is more omnipresent than the automobile.

Cars are as American as cherry pie, yet they are one of the most dangerous things we accept as normal. The United States has associated car ownership with freedom in the public consciousness. Though he clearly loved aspects of American car culture, Lynch also saw the pernicious elements within it. As we will examine, his filmography conveys a deep anxiety around the centrality of the automobile in our society — one more aligned with the facts than you might expect.