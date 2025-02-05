4 Of The Worst-Sounding Car Engines
While much of the attention in the automotive world is paid to exterior style, featured technology, and engine output figures, a car's sound is also a selling point. High-end sports car brands like Ferrari put incredible effort into the audio experience of their models, so much so that the company says its V12 engine offers "a superb soundtrack." For more evidence of the importance of sound, Dodge's Fratzonic Chambered exhaust seeks to artificially manufacture the satisfying rumbling tones of a robust V8, to give their new electric muscle car greater appeal to enthusiasts.
An engine's sound signature is produced as a result of its revolutions per minute, which creates a specific frequency. The number of cylinders in the engine has a direct effect on pitch — more cylinders mean a higher tone. Other factors influence sound as well, like engine components such as header pipes, and transmission types. The exhaust system also creates unique notes that can please listeners or have them covering their ears.
But for every overachiever like the 6.5-liter V12 Lamborghini Murcielago, which features a satisfying high resonance that raises the hair on your neck and sends a tingle down your spine, there are plenty of unappealing examples as well. It's important to note the difference between normal but grating sounds, like worrisome engine noises, which could signal something is wrong. Of course, one person's garage band might be another's Mozart, meaning the following selections are subjective.
The Subaru Boxer engine (WRX)
While cars like the Subaru WRX are highly capable and offer plenty of benefits, not everyone agrees that the flat-4 Boxer engine sounds good. With its unique orientation under the hood, and unequal length header pipes, the 2.5-liter Boxer engine creates what's described as a "burbling" sound as it accelerates. Naturally, some drivers find it appealing, but many have suggested the raspy trill is grinding on the ear's, especially as a daily use car. The high-pitched squeak of the turbocharger also doesn't help the overall sound signature of the brand's engine.
The newer WRX, features a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine, and no longer includes unequal header pipes, thus removing the "burble" tones that set it apart. This again caused mixed reactions, with some lamenting the loss of the exclusive audible accent, and claiming the new orchestra of engine tones is bland and underwhelming as a result. With the discontinuation of the lauded WRX STI, we were a bit nervous for our 2025 Subaru WRX TS First Drive. Fortunately, our fears were unfounded, as the WRX TS isn't short on performance power.
2.0-liter GDi 4-cylinder Turbo Engine (Hyundai Veloster N)
Hyundai discontinued the Veloster recently due to the decreasing popularity of hatchbacks. However, it was a notable performance hatchback (particularly the Veloster N) that included a turbocharged inline-4-cylinder engine that produces around 275-horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds.
While some praised the pronounced crackle-and-pop of the exhaust notes, others found them obnoxious. When the Veloster N's engine revs, the sound from the tailpipes can be compared to placing your ear next to a microwave heating up popcorn. It wasn't just the rapid popping from the exhaust, but also the very noticeable whistling noise emanating from the turbocharger.
The cacophony of mechanical sounds coming from the Veloster N was intentional on the part of Hyundai. In fact, a slogan associated with the car in the brand's advertising is "Live Loud," and seeks to appeal to a younger audience who want the extra attention provided by the car's soundtrack. Regardless of its intentions, Hyundai's sporty hatchback received mixed opinions on its audible experience.
2.4-liter Chrysler World Engine (2007 Dodge Caliber R/T)
In the mid-2000s, Dodge released the Caliber, a station wagon that shared engineering and model elements with Mitsubishi and Jeep. The Caliber only lasted five years in production, and is remembered with the same reverence as other infamous models, like the Ford Pinto. The Caliber R/T came equipped with a variant of Chryslers World Engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The biggest complaint in terms of the Caliber's sound, was that it was barely perceivable behind the wheel, regardless of variant or transmission, and this wasn't due to superior sound dampening in the cabin either. The engine didn't provide much oomph under the hood, with reviews remarking how the vehicle felt underpowered and dull to drive. Part of the issue came from the CVT transmission, which often gets a bad rap in the automotive community.
Essentially, the CVT in the Caliber was always searching for the ideal power band, but didn't ever seem to be able to zero in on it. The result, in terms of engine sound, was a monotonous serious of similar tones that didn't seem to reflect real-time driver action in the least. So, whereas other cars on this list were knocked for annoying ears with undesirable noise, the Caliber was on the opposite side of the spectrum, with a lifeless and boring soundscape.
5.5-liter V12 Turbodiesel (Audi R10 TDI)
Le Mans is a world-renowned endurance race that pits high-performance race cars against the rigors of a continual 24-hour event. Interestingly, Le Mans has become dominated by diesel engines in the last decade or so, due in part to enhanced fuel economy. But where your eyes see a sleek Audi racecar, carefully and purposefully molded for maximum aerodynamic advantage, your ears feel like they're pressed against the hood of an idling semi truck.
While few describe this turbodiesel as quiet, some estimates have the engine sounds rated at around 105 decibels, which can cause hearing damage over prolonged periods. At idle, the Audi R10 TDI exhibits rolling droning tones that sit at a mid-range pitch with an underlying crackling noise that's more than grating for most listeners. However, at speed, many spectators describe the most potent audio coming from the Audi R10 TDI isn't the diesel engine, it's the sound of wind and wheel screeches.
Regardless of the 5.5-liter V12 turbodiesel's soundtrack, it's clearly helping put the Audi R10 TDI in the winner's circle, with Le Mans victories in 2006, 2007, and 2008 achieved. These wins were due partially to the longer periods of racing in between fueling pit stops, made possible by the turbodiesel.