4 Of The Worst-Sounding Car Engines

While much of the attention in the automotive world is paid to exterior style, featured technology, and engine output figures, a car's sound is also a selling point. High-end sports car brands like Ferrari put incredible effort into the audio experience of their models, so much so that the company says its V12 engine offers "a superb soundtrack." For more evidence of the importance of sound, Dodge's Fratzonic Chambered exhaust seeks to artificially manufacture the satisfying rumbling tones of a robust V8, to give their new electric muscle car greater appeal to enthusiasts.

An engine's sound signature is produced as a result of its revolutions per minute, which creates a specific frequency. The number of cylinders in the engine has a direct effect on pitch — more cylinders mean a higher tone. Other factors influence sound as well, like engine components such as header pipes, and transmission types. The exhaust system also creates unique notes that can please listeners or have them covering their ears.

But for every overachiever like the 6.5-liter V12 Lamborghini Murcielago, which features a satisfying high resonance that raises the hair on your neck and sends a tingle down your spine, there are plenty of unappealing examples as well. It's important to note the difference between normal but grating sounds, like worrisome engine noises, which could signal something is wrong. Of course, one person's garage band might be another's Mozart, meaning the following selections are subjective.

