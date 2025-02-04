Rumor Roundup: Is The 2027 MK6 Toyota Supra Real?

It's been rumored that it's not just the engine that will no longer come from BMW. All other parts in the Supra will be made by Toyota as well, including a powertrain that's been developed by Toyota for its own automobile line. It's also believed that Toyota will be in charge of the body design and suspension. This means that an entirely new appearance could be on the way. It wouldn't be unheard of, since Supra has changed so much over its generations. The once boxy design of the 1980s has become much rounder and sportier with each generation. But without BMWs influence, maybe the Supra will see drastic design changes once more.

In his interview with Car Expert, Hanley had stated: "It might change. It might morph, shape-wise." This leaves the sixth generation Supra's possible appearance come 2027 quite open-ended — but it also means it's quite possible that the shape we all know may be coming to an end. Some believe that the Supra MK6 could have a sharper and more aggressive styling while remaining true to the current appearance.