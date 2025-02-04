Rumor Roundup: Is The 2027 MK6 Toyota Supra Real?
The car community was left in complete shock when rumors started floating around that the ever-popular Toyota Supra was being discontinued. It's been globally available since 1979 and gone on to become a car meet favorite as it continued to get more powerful over the years. The rumors began when BMW announced it was discontinuing the Z4, essentially the convertible version of the Supra built at the same factory. But Toyota Vice President of Marketing and Sales Sean Hanley reassured the community in 2024 that there is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand along with it.
Hanley didn't add any specifics but there are plenty of rumors floating around about the next generation Supra, which is being called the 2027 Toyota GR Supra MK6. While Toyota hasn't officially confirmed its plans for the Supra, many car enthusiasts are speculating what's in store for the Supra after the end of the fifth generation Supra production run around 2026.
Bye bye BMW
It's been a long-time joke that the Supra is basically a BMW, largely because it has the same engine as the Z4 — the B48. But this joke may come to an end in 2027. While previous rumors surrounding the sixth generation Supra included it having a carbon neutral BMW-sourced engine or going fully electric, Japan's Best Car publication now believes the Supra won't have any BMW parts at all. It will likely use the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine announced by Toyota back in May 2024. It's being speculated that the Supra will use the version of the engine that gets 592 horsepower thanks to some electrification.
While the horsepower will be greater than the current Supra's system — even the turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder in the A90 Final Edition — car enthusiasts are not too pleased that the car is losing the straight-six engine it became known for. However, this hybrid system is necessary for the future, where electric components and carbon neutral fuels will become stricter requirements.-09
The 2027 Toyota GR Supra MK6 could have a new shape
It's been rumored that it's not just the engine that will no longer come from BMW. All other parts in the Supra will be made by Toyota as well, including a powertrain that's been developed by Toyota for its own automobile line. It's also believed that Toyota will be in charge of the body design and suspension. This means that an entirely new appearance could be on the way. It wouldn't be unheard of, since Supra has changed so much over its generations. The once boxy design of the 1980s has become much rounder and sportier with each generation. But without BMWs influence, maybe the Supra will see drastic design changes once more.
In his interview with Car Expert, Hanley had stated: "It might change. It might morph, shape-wise." This leaves the sixth generation Supra's possible appearance come 2027 quite open-ended — but it also means it's quite possible that the shape we all know may be coming to an end. Some believe that the Supra MK6 could have a sharper and more aggressive styling while remaining true to the current appearance.
R.I.P. to manual transmission
This is where the Supra may lose a few car enthusiasts — there likely won't be any manual transmission option. Since the Supra MK6 will probably be a hybrid vehicle, you can say goodbye to stick shift. Instead, it's rumored that there is an eight-speed or ten-speed automatic in development. SlashGear recently commended the 2024 Supra for being a fun-to-drive coupe with a manual transmission option, so it's sad to see that era come to an end for some.
In an attempt to make up for this disappointing possibility, it's expected that Toyota will include a simulated manual gearbox. This would give drivers the sound and feel of a manual when changing gears, something Toyota has been working on for its 2026 electric vehicles. This may be enough to satiate some Supra fans but others may find the lack of a manual option disappointing.