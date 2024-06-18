Eliminating Fossil Fuels From The Auto Industry Is No Longer An Engineering Problem

The entire reason that automotive engineers has spent the last several decades researching and developing reliable forms of alternative fuel is to address the ever-growing price and scarcity of fossil fuels, not to mention their environmental impact. Fossil fuels will run out some day; maybe not soon, but it will happen, and as that time gets closer, the average price will only continue to increase as they become harder to find. Getting the world on board with an alternative, renewable fuel source will not only dramatically lessen humanity's carbon footprint, but make energy more readily available to everyone who needs it at a fraction of the cost.

Here's the important thing, though: while renewable energy isn't completely ready for prime time just yet, it's getting very close. Advancements in solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells, among other technologies, have been rocketing forward in recent years, and it's easier than it's ever been to switch a fossil fuel system over to something sustainable. Engineering isn't the central concern of going green anymore, so what exactly is?

To answer that question, we spoke with Dr. Laine Mears, the Automotive Manufacturing Chair of Clemson University's department of automotive engineering. Dr. Laine Mears, Ph.D., P.E., has been an assistant professor with the CU-ICAR campus since 2006, teaching both modeling and analysis of automotive manufacturing processes and automation integration in manufacturing. You can find more information about him on Clemson University's website.