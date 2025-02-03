Why Did Subaru Discontinue The EJ Engine?

Subaru's flagship EJ engine was around for over 30 years, first appearing in the Subaru Legacy in 1989 and ending its run with the Subaru WRX STI in 2021. It was a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that had a flat layout with a streamlined power flow that gave it great fuel economy (before modification) and peppy handling.

The EJ had four generations over its lifetime, with the last producing 140 horsepower at 5,600 rpms. When turbocharged, it went up to 341 horsepower. There have even been cases of an EJ engine reaching 1,000 horsepower with enough modifications, proving just how versatile and powerful this engine could truly be in the right hands.

During that time, the EJ engine became very popular in kit cars, rally cars, and other customs, with its reliability and build appealing to anyone wanting to tune an engine. This has left a lot of gearheads wondering why the EJ engine line was discontinued — but this has more to do with Subaru's vision of the future than the engine's performance.