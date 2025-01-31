How Fast Is The Benelli TNT 135? A Look At Its Top Speed And Horsepower
When it comes to small, street-legal motorcycles, the Benelli TNT 135 has carved out a niche that sets it apart from its competition. Introduced in 2016 at the Auto Expo, the TNT 135 surprised the world with its affordable price and compact package. It was designed to compete with the Honda Grom and the Kawasaki Z125 Pro and has the design, features, and technology that you'd expect from an exotic bike. Featuring Italian-inspired aesthetics and an efficient 135cc engine, the TNT 135 is a compelling choice for anyone who wants a small, economical bike.
Starting at just $2,699 in 2024, the Benelli TNT 135 is one of the most affordable mini motorcycles — it is cheaper than the Grom by $850 and the Z125 Pro by $700, which gives the TNT a price advantage on the market. Beyond being budget-friendly, it's among the coolest motorcycles you can buy in America, with a flamboyant style rarely seen in this segment. Add that to the ride quality and you have a winner. But, with the 135cc engine, how fast and powerful is the Benelli TNT, and how does it stack up against its competitors in terms of top speed?
The engine that powers the TNT 135
The heart of the Benelli TNT 135 is a 135cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gives the bike its character. Sure, it may be one of the smaller motorcycle engines out there, but this powerhouse packs a punch, kicking out 11.3 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 7.4 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 RPM — more power than its competitors in the 125cc category.
What sets this engine apart is its efficiency. Unlike its rivals, the TNT 135's engine has a unique setup that places a four-valve head with dual spark plugs for better combustion, providing the motorcycle with a smoother power delivery.
Adding to the engine's versatility is the TNT's 28mm throttle body, which is 4mm larger than the Kawasaki's 24 mm diameter. Typically, the larger the throttle body, the better air and fuel flow, which enhances throttle response and fuel consumption without reducing low RPM performance. These additions make the Benelli a joy to ride, whether you want to take it through the streets or the open road.
Top speed of the Benelli TNT 135
The Benelli TNT 135 reaches a top speed of up to 70 mph on even roads, which makes it the fastest bike in its class. Some riders report speeds reaching the high 60s, depending on conditions and rider weight. In comparison, the Kawasaki Z125 Pro has a top speed of approximately 65 mph, while reviews suggest the Honda Grom can achieve around 62 mph. This gives the Benelli TNT 135 a clear edge in speed and offers riders a more versatile experience in city commuting or open-road cruising.
Aside from the well-engineered engine, this performance stems from the five-speed transmission. This extra gear allows the bike to achieve higher speeds and gives it a better cruise capability compared to the four-speed transmissions in the Kawasaki and Honda competitors. And despite being on the heavier part of the spectrum — it has a claimed curb weight of 255.7 lbs — the bike makes up for it with excellent power-to-weight distribution.