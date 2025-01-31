How Fast Is The Benelli TNT 135? A Look At Its Top Speed And Horsepower

When it comes to small, street-legal motorcycles, the Benelli TNT 135 has carved out a niche that sets it apart from its competition. Introduced in 2016 at the Auto Expo, the TNT 135 surprised the world with its affordable price and compact package. It was designed to compete with the Honda Grom and the Kawasaki Z125 Pro and has the design, features, and technology that you'd expect from an exotic bike. Featuring Italian-inspired aesthetics and an efficient 135cc engine, the TNT 135 is a compelling choice for anyone who wants a small, economical bike.

Starting at just $2,699 in 2024, the Benelli TNT 135 is one of the most affordable mini motorcycles — it is cheaper than the Grom by $850 and the Z125 Pro by $700, which gives the TNT a price advantage on the market. Beyond being budget-friendly, it's among the coolest motorcycles you can buy in America, with a flamboyant style rarely seen in this segment. Add that to the ride quality and you have a winner. But, with the 135cc engine, how fast and powerful is the Benelli TNT, and how does it stack up against its competitors in terms of top speed?