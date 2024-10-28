5 Of The Smallest Engines Ever Put In A Street Legal Motorcycle

As the world's streets get more crowded and fuel prices climb, motorcycles remain popular across the globe. Motorcycles Data reported worldwide sales of 62.5 million motorized two-wheeled vehicles last year, with Honda accounting for nearly 30% of those. The popular Japanese brand also landed at the top of our rankings of the world's best motorcycle producers, and the top ten sellers last year were all based in Asia. That left out American icon Harley-Davidson and its stateside rival, Indian Motorcycle, which both rely on large, powerful V-twin engines to move their cruisers. Makers of performance bikes like Ducati, which has a pair of high-speed V2 and V4-powered models in its current line, also land further down the sales list — due in large part to the prohibitive cost of their machines.

For the rest of us, motorcycles with a more reasonable amount of power make for more sensible everyday rides, for the sake of economy and safety. To be honest, most of us can be perfectly happy on a bike that gets exceptional gas mileage and won't roast our thighs with exhaust heat. Here are a few production motorcycles with engines that are big enough to move a rider (and often a passenger) through town safely and comfortably, while all displacing less than 100 cubic centimeters. For the purposes of this list, we're sticking to engines in bikes with traditional motorcycle builds and excluding scooters.