8 Lexus Models With The Lowest Maintenance Costs

Lexus makes some of the most economical and reliable luxury cars on the market and thanks to high reliability, complicated mechanical issues tend to be few and far between. This makes the Toyota-owned luxury brand one of the least expensive to run. According to CarEdge, Lexus is second only to Tesla in terms of luxury brands with the lowest maintenance expenses over a 10-year period, with a maintenance cost of $6,875. RepairPal's maintenance data works out quite a bit cheaper than that even, with the average Lexus repair cost coming in at $551 per annum.

Advertisement

So to help you understand the maintenance costs associated with the different Lexus models, we've compiled eight of the cheapest Lexus models to maintain, based on available data on RepairPal. This list takes into account both the discontinued and current Lexus models you can still buy brand-new to help you to better understand the longer-term costs of potentially owning the vehicle you're considering. That's whether you're searching the used car market or want something brand spanking new within Lexus' existing lineup.