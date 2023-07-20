2023 Lexus ES 300h: How Many Miles Per Gallon?

The 2023 Lexus ES 300h can be had in five trim levels: the base ES 300h, Luxury, Ultra Luxury, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling. No matter which trim level is chosen, the powertrain is the same: the 2.5-liter A25A-FXS inline-four — equipped with the Lexus Hybrid Drive system of two electric motors — paired with an eCVT to move a combined 215 horsepower to the front wheels. It's not a hustler by any means, hitting 60 mph from a stop in 8.1 seconds. The ES 300h, however, is good at cruising through the high streets and highways while delivering on the luxury Lexus is known for.

Though it may be slow on the draw, the 2023 Lexus ES 300h gets excellent fuel economy no matter which trim you choose. All five trim levels of the luxury midsize hybrid sedan net 43 mpg in-town and 44 mpg on the open road, for a combined 44 mpg.

That comes to 580 miles on a full 13.2-gallon tank. From Georgetown, Kentucky — where the ES has been built since 2016 — you can drive all the way to cities like Kansas City, Kansas, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Newport News, Virginia, Branson West, Missouri (not to be confused with the more famous Branson next door), and Omena, Michigan. And with the money saved between visits to the pump, you'll be able to enjoy more barbecue, battleships and cherry orchards. Not bad for a ride starting at $44,590.