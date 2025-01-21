How Many Miles Per Gallon Does A Ford 7.3 Godzilla Get? (And How To Improve It)

In 2020, Ford launched its largest gasoline V8 engine ever for its truck lineup, the 7.30-liter, dubbed Godzilla. This large displacement powerplant is available in a variety of Super Duty trucks, as well as medium-duty and E-Series, to name a few. Offering drivers 430 horsepower and 475-pound feet of torque, it surpasses the capabilities of rivals in the naturally aspirated gasoline engine genre, such as RAM's 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 410 horsepower and 429-pound feet of torque or Chevy's 6.6-liter, generating 401 horsepower and 464-pound feet of torque. Of course, the Godzilla isn't the only example of the biggest V8 engines ever built by Ford or even the only 7.3-liter option, with other choices like the even more potent Megazilla.

Performance figures are a crucial factor when choosing a truck, but fuel economy often isn't. Sometimes, it's only when the trips to the gas station start adding up that efficiency and what can be done to improve it becomes a priority. In terms of the 7.3-liter Godzilla from Ford, there is a wide range of miles per gallon data reported by both media outlets performing tests and owners with real-world experience.

F-250 Godzilla owners reported averaging 13 miles per gallon. However, when pulling a trailer, you can expect quite a drop in fuel economy, with milage reportedly dropping below 9 MPG, depending on several variables such as weight, altitude, and stops, among other influences.