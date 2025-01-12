What Are Truck Bull Bars Made For & Are They Legal To Use In The US?

There is a wide array of aftermarket products that can enhance your pickup, from accessories that'll transform your truck bed to must-have truck interior accessories for maximum comfort. However, one of the most popular add-ons is something called a bull bar. Made from steel or aluminum, a bull bar is a thick series of curved tubing that's installed to the frame and positioned over the front bumper.

While sometimes the terms are used interchangeably, a bull bar is actually different from a grille guard in that its shaped differently and is smaller, mainly providing protection to the bumper, not the actual front grille or headlights like a grille guard.

This modification isn't exclusive to trucks either. Police cars have bull bars in front that come in handy in a variety of scenarios. For example, when law enforcement is required to disable a moving vehicle, the bull bar protects the cruiser during a tactical PIT maneuver. Speaking of police, it isn't generally illegal to install bull bars on your truck; however, it might depend on your state or local municipality.