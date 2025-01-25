6 Best Performance Upgrades For The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Engine

The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost V6 is considered to be a top-notch engine and is the powertrain that transformed the Ford F150 into one of the most powerful towing pickup trucks ever built. Beyond the F-150, the EcoBoost has been used in various Ford vehicles, including the Expedition, Explorer, Transit, Ford GT, and the current Bronco. First introduced in 2011, when V8 engines reign supreme, the Ecoboost V6 still pushed through and set new benchmarks for performance. Today, this twin-turbocharged engine outperforms traditional V8s by delivering impressive torque, towing capability, and fuel efficiency in a more versatile package.

Advertisement

As someone who has spent countless hours optimizing EcoBoost engines, I know how to unlock a lot of horsepower with even minor upgrades. I've worked with first-generation (2011–2016) and second-generation (2017+) EcoBoost engines, which deepened my appreciation of the engine's design and upgradability.

With Ford phasing most of its V8s — except for the 5.0 Coyote and a select few –the EcoBoost V6 has become a favorite among many enthusiasts. The current engine iteration makes 400 horsepower in the F-150, while the Gen2 version found in the Ford Raptor and Limited/Platinum trims kicks out 647 horsepower. With a tuner, downpipes, and an intake, you can crank the output even higher, and the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost engine offers no shortage of performance upgrades to help you do just that.

Advertisement