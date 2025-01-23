8 Of The Most Unsuccessful Audi Vehicles Ever Sold

Audi is one of the biggest success stories in Germany's automotive history. Its founder, August Horch, established A. Horch & Cie. in Cologne in 1899, an early version of the company he would leave 10 years later. After leaving, he started over with Audi — the Latin translation of his name "Horch," which also means "to hear" or "listen."

During the 1930s, Audi and Horch recombined with two other companies to create the formidable Auto Union AG. However, after WWII, now based in Ingolstadt, Audi had a hard time competing with more established brands, like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Still, through sheer engineering brilliance and pioneering technologies, Audi overcame adversity, becoming one of the most desirable premium auto brands in the world. With model after model, Audi gained market share, winning over buyers with unique tech solutions, like Quattro and five-cylinder turbocharged engines.

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing. Sure, Audi was on an upward trajectory after WWII, but it had a few hiccups here and there. We're taking a closer look at those hiccups, delving into the reasons why some Audi vehicles ultimately failed. The story of the most unsuccessful Audi vehicles ever sold includes a front-wheel drive muscle car and fabricated news stories, along with many more ups and downs.

