A Look Back At The Innovation In Audi's Iconic V8

All-wheel drive vehicles are commonplace and even quite affordable these days, but that hasn't always been the case. Until 1968, when Jensen built the first of about 300 AWD Interceptor models, and Subaru began mass-producing AWD cars a few years later, such drivetrains were the domain of off-road vehicle manufacturers like Jeep and International Harvester.

In the late '80s, however, Audi noticed Subaru's steadily climbing sales figures and decided to make a stronger effort to push the Quattro system that had already proven to be a success on the World Rally Championship (WRC) circuit. At the time, Audi did not have the reputation of a luxury brand it currently enjoys, but the V8 sedan it introduced in 1988 went a long way toward establishing that standard.

Audi used the platform from the 100 and 200 sedans and put a 3.6-liter V8 engine under the hood of the V8, mating it to one of three transmissions: five or six-speed manuals or a four-speed automatic. It was the first time Audi offered the Quattro system with an automatic transmission. Audi targeted Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 series customers with heated power leather seats, wood trim, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The V8 also had cutting-edge technology like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and automatic climate control.