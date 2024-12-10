What Is The Audi A2 And Why Did It Flop?

Audi called the A2 "a peek into the future of electric mobility" in a press release ahead of its reveal, but it now seems like most cars are going in way different directions. Still, many car enthusiasts called the Audi A2 ahead of its time, for which it was both praised by reviewers and overlooked by consumers. From 1999 to 2005, only 172,000 units were sold. But why?

The Audi A2 debuted as a concept car at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1997. It was a round, tall hatchback with an aluminum frame, a ton of interior room, and incredible fuel efficiency. While it may look like an unsuspecting, cute car, it actually was quite revolutionary. First, it was produced at Audi's aluminum-focused Neckarsulum plant in Germany, one of the first cars to be largely aluminum in the car market. Second, it was the first car to be launched with an eco-mode.

When combined with its low drag co-efficiency (it has more wind resistance than most cars being built today) and lack of air conditioning, the A2 had an incredible 46 miles per gallon, making it one of the most efficient cars ever made. With so many revolutionary design elements, efficiency, and legroom, why wasn't the Audi A2 a massive hit in the early 2000s?

