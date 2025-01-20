5 Useful Apple Watch Apps For Your Next Outdoors Adventure

There are things you should know before buying an Apple Watch, like the fact that it barely works with Android or that you might find the cheaper SE variant to be good enough for daily use. Once you do pick up the digital timepiece, you will be fascinated to learn of the many features it has to offer. The usual ones include activity tracking, health monitoring, or step-by-step navigation. Recent generations of the device, like the Apple Watch Series 10, come with the ability to perform ECG scans and alert you of irregular heartbeat rhythms and other complications.

Advertisement

Then there's the ecosystem advantages of owning an accessory carefully crafted by Apple. You can answer calls, reply to texts, and use your Apple Watch for contactless payments. With a cellular plan, you don't even need to carry your iPhone to the gym or on your morning run — your watch will be able to handle all your communication and music needs just fine. This further unlocks a wide selection of apps you can use directly on your wrist. Based on user reviews and ratings on the App Store, here are a few apps for the Apple Watch worth checking out if you're into outdoor adventures like hiking, running, or stargazing.